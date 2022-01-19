ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, FC Goa vs SC East Bengal: The Gaurs Look to Add More Misery for Winless Kolkata Club

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, FC Goa vs SC East Bengal: Goa will lock horns with East Bengal on Wednesday in the Indian Super League. It will be a match between the 8th placed FC Goa and 11th placed East Bengal. It promises to be an interesting match as both sides need to win this match.
The last match between both sides saw Goa winning the game 4-3 back in Read More
1’| It took FC Goa just 27 seconds to win the first corner of the match. However, it did not test the SCEB backline much, it only resulted in another corner. That too was easily dealt with by SCEB and Anwar Ali’s shot was nowhere near the target.
FC Goa 0-0 SC East Bengal
1’| We are underway at the Athletic stadium in Bambolim, FC Goa, playing in their home strip will attack from left to right. Hopefully, we’ll see another goalfest tonight.
The players and the officials are out, the kick-off is just minutes away. FC Goa are playing in their orange strip, while SC East Bengal, the away side are in their white kit. It’s time now for the Indian National Anthem.
Tonight’s contest is between bottom-placed SC East Bengal and ninth placed FC Goa. If SC East Bengal somehow manage to register their first win of the season tonight, they will move up the ladder to the 10th position, replacing NorthEast United FC. On the other hand, if Fc Goa claim their fourth victory of the season, they’ll move up to fifth position beating Odisha FC, who is currently fifth, on goal difference. Meanwhile, a draw would take FC Goa to eight position.
Here’s how the two coaches have set their team for the 65th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22
FC GOA: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Leander D’Cunha, Anwar Ali, Aiban Dohling, Alexander Jesuraj, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Makan Chothe, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz and Airan Cabrera (C).
A first start for Birthday Boy Chothe and a return to the XI for El Capitan Edu! Here's how #AmcheGaurs line up for tonight's clash! 😍
SC EAST BENGAL: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Adil Khan, Franjo Prce, Ankit Mukherjee, Amarjit Kiyam, Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Luwang, Mohammad Rafique (C), Naorem Singh and Thongkhosiem Haokip.
TEAM NEWS: @14mdrafique to lead the side against FC Goa. Franjo Prce makes his way back into the starting XI after recovering from an injury as Mario Rivera names his starting XI on his #HeroISL debut.
The two clubs have faced each other thrice in the Hero ISL and FC Goa have emerged victorious on one occasion while the other two matches ended in 1-1 draws. The last match between the two sides earlier in the season was a goalfest with seven goals being scored in the 90 minutes. FC Goa won the game 4-3.
Winless so far, the Red and Gold Brigade have registered three draws and two losses in the last five matches.
The Gaurs have found some stability in their last three encounters where they have remained unbeaten. Meanwhile, in the previous five matches, Goa have won and lost once, recording a draw in the remaining three.
SC East Bengal, currently languishing at the bottom of the table with six points, continue to search for the first win this season. SC East Bengal lost their last match and extended their winless run in the Hero ISL to 15 matches. This is now the longest winless run by a team in Hero ISL history.
With new head coach Marco Rivera set to lead SC East Bengal for the first time, a revival of the team’s fortune is what every SC East Bengal fan is hoping for.
On the other hand, FC Goa have kept the flame burning with 13 points in the bag, including three wins and four draws.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports’ live coverage of the Indian Super League season eight. Tonight, FC Goa and SC East Bengal will face each other in the 65th match of the season.
ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs SC East Bengal: Team News, Injury Update
For FC Goa, Jorge Ortiz has looked very sharp in the field. However, it will be interesting to see if the likes of Edu Bedia and Ivan Gonzalez make a return to the fold after missing out against NorthEast United.
East Bengal have roped in striker Marcelo Ribeiro dos Santos but he will not still be available for selection against FC Goa.
ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs SC East Bengal probable XI:
FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: N. Kumar, Anwar Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, A. Dohling, S. Fernandes, Saviour Gama, D. Murgaonkar, Glan Martins, E. Bedia, A. Noguera, Jorge Ortiz
SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: A. Bhattacharya (GK), Mrcela, Mondal, Gaikwad, Lourenco, Dervisevic, Rafique, Hnamte, Das, A. Singh, A. Perosevic
FC Goa
Jorge Ortiz: Since his arrival to Indian shores ahead of the 2020-21 season of the Hero ISL, no player has taken more shots than him (114). He is the only player to have attempted more than 100 shots since the start of the 2020-21 season.
Ivan Gonzalez: The defender has made 43 tackles, 30 clearances and 19 interceptions so far this season while proving to be an important cog in the counter-offensive machinery of FC Goa.
SC East Bengal
Hira Mondal: He has played every minute of SC East Bengal’s season making an impressive 38 clearances, 33 tackles, and 29 blocks and will be key against an attack-minded FC Goa side.
Thongkhosiem Haokip: With two goals this season and an assist, Haokip now needs to score two more to equal Matti Steinmann’s (4) record of most goals in Hero ISL for SC East Bengal.
Match: FC Goa vs SC East Bengal
Date: 19th January 2022
Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
Kick-off time: 7.30 pm
Telecast: Star Sports Network
Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.
