ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: The Nizams Take on SCEB With an Eye on Second Spot

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Hyderabad FC will look to close the gap on table toppers Mumbai City FC and move to second in the points table when they take on a distraught SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) contest on Thursday. The game will be hosted at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM Read More
3’| We are little over three minutes in the match and so far the match has been all about throw-ins. There at least 3-4 throw-ins on the far side of the pitch, with SCEB winning most of them.
Hyderabad FC 0- SC East bengal
1’| Alright, we are underway at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. A lot to play for both the sides, there’s only one favourite but let’s see who takes the charge.
This is how the points table look like ahead of the game. A win tonight for the Nizams would move them to the second spot in the points table while a win for the Red and Gold brigade, which will be their first of the season will do them no good position wise but they’ll be level on points with 10th-placed Bengaluru FC.
SC East Bengal will line up like this tonight
This is how we line up for our last game of 2021. All the best lads 👊#HFCSCEB #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/Yx2a9z1LhF
— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 23, 2021
Coach Manolo Marquez make two changes, Aniket and Edu come in to the starting XI tonight.
🗒️ 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 from Bambolim!
💪 @aniketjadhav09 and @Edu_Garcia90 start tonight as @2014_manel makes two changes to the Hyderabad FC Starting XI for #HFCSCEB.
Let’s go, Hyderabad! 👊#ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/TjkeQkDc0v
— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) December 23, 2021
The two teams have met just twice, with Hyderabad winning one of the encounters whereas the second encounter ended in a draw. SC East Bengal will hope to register their first win against Hyderabad in the Hero ISL.
Things haven’t got better for SC East Bengal who are yet to win their first game of the season as they sit on the bottom of the table with three points. Under new management, SC East Bengal have the chance of a turnaround.
Hyderabad FC have three wins, two draws, and one loss out of six games as they stand third in the league table with 11 points. With a win against SC East Bengal, they will be just a point below table-toppers Mumbai City FC in the second place.
The Manuel Marquez-led side will look to climb up the league table after a draw against FC Goa in their last game. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, will look to end their winless start to the season.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports’ live coverage of Indian Super League season 8. In match 39, Hyderabad FC will take on SC East Bengal at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
Manolo Marquez’s charges are on a five-match unbeaten streak, the joint longest this season along with Kerala Blasters FC. They head into this contest after a 1-1 draw against FC Goa in their last fixture. However, the Nizam’s currently ranked fourth have a game in hand and know all too well that this is their best chance to cut the gap at the top of the heap. They can move to second spot with 14 points with a win here.
SC East Bengal, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with zero wins from seven matches. They have managed three draws in the process but conceded a record of 17 goals in seven games so far. The Red and Gold brigade lost 0-2 to NorthEast United FC in their last match, which also saw their best player, Antonio Perosevic being sent off for violent conduct against the referee.
ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Team News, Injury Update
Hyderabad FC no injury concern in their ranks.
Meanwhile, SC East Bengal will be unable to call upon the services of Franjo Prce, who is out with an ankle injury. Darren Sidoel trained with the squad for the first time but may not be ready for this fixture. The biggest blow will be in the form of Antonio Perosevic, who was sent off following his red card incident during their last match against NorthEast United FC.
What time will Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Thursday, December 23, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.
What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal match?
The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
