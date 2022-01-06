ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Owen Coyle's Men Look to Get Back to Winning Ways

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Jamshedpur FC will go head to head against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Thursday.
In a bid to climb into the top-four, Jamshedpur FC will aim to bag the three points on offer while NorthEast United FC’s anguish to retrace their previous season’s escapade gets desperate. Read More
4’| Suhair VP plays a lovely through ball for Deshorn Brown who perfectly times his run and finishes exquisitely well.
Jamshedpur FC 0-1 NorthEast United FC
1’| Match number 51 is underway! Jamshedpur will get things started from left to right
Here’s how the Highlanders have lined up for their first match of the year.
Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereefm, Patrick Flottmannm, Tondonba Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Hernan Santana (C), Imran Khan, Suhair VP, Mathias Coureur, Deshorn Brown.
Our first match of the year and this is how we line-up!
— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 6, 2022
Here’s how Owen Coyle’s men have lined up for the match. Pawan Kumar (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Mobashir Rahman, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray
📋 LINE-UP ANNOUNCEMENT 📋
Mobashir makes his first start of the season and Eli Sabia returns to the starting XI. ⚽⚔
Mobashir makes his first start of the season and Eli Sabia returns to the starting XI.

Goalkeeper, Rehenesh, will be replaced by Pawan Kumar due to an injury.
— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) January 6, 2022
Sitting sixth in the points table, Jamshedpur can move back to the top four with a win. For NorthEast United, who are 10th in the table with eight points to show for, it is an opportunity to climb up the ladder.
Jamshedpur have looked excellent this season with a collection of some really talented footballers. But in their last few games, the Owen Coyle-coached side looked off the boil managing two points from the last three games. They lost to Chennaiyin FC in their previous encounter, lacking the teeth upfront which they usually have.
Jamshedpur FC will be desperate to get back to winning ways after a few indifferent outings when they take on unpredictable NorthEast United FC.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports’ live coverage of the Indian Super League season 2021-22. In match number 51 of the ISL season 8, Jamshedpur FC take on NorthEast United FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
The Men of Steel sit in the sixth position in the league table with 13 points – a point away from the semi-finals ranks, whereas, the Highlanders are placed 10th on the standings with eight points.
ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:
Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; J. Singh, Alex Lima, Seiminlen Doungel; Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray, B. Thangjam
NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirshad Michu, Provat Lakra, Hernan Santana, Patrick Flottmann, N. Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Imran Khan, Seityasen Singh, Suhair VP, M. Coureur, Deshorn Brown
Missing fightback:
NorthEast United FC have not picked up any points after conceding first in a match this season. They have conceded the first goal on four occasions and gone to lose all four times.
Contrasting ground record:
Jamshedpur FC have lost only 1 of their 9 matches at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim. NorthEast United, on the other hand, have won only 1 of their 7 matches at the venue.
Greg Stewart: Stewart has been involved in each of Jamshedpur’s last 5 goals with 4 goals and 1 assist and has won four Hero of the Match awards this season – the most by any player in the 2021-22 Hero ISL season.
Alexandre Lima: The midfielder has scored a goal and assisted another in nine matches while maintaining a solid passing percentage of 79.53%.
Deshorn Brown: Brown returned to NorthEast United FC’s rescue against Mumbai City FC with a hat-trick to put his fitness and injury concerns to rest.
Provat Lakra: In his eight appearances, Lakra has made 33 tackles, 18 clearances and 15 interceptions, forming an important link in the defence chain for the Highlanders.
Match: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC
Date: 6th January 2022
Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.
Kick-off time: 7.30 pm
Telecast: Star Sports 3
Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.
