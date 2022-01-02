ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Jorge Ortiz Pulls One Back for the Gaurs, KBFC Lead 2-1

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: As Kerala Blasters step into the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday, January 2, they will be hoping to return to winning ways against struggling Goa. Goa have dominated Kerala Blasters in ISL winning nine of the previous 14 matches. Kerala have three wins and two ties. In their encounters last season, Goa won 3-1 and then drew 1-1. Pressure Read More
33’| Another through ball played for Alvaro Vasquez, who successfully retains the ball and then chips one for Adrian Luna on the opposite post. Luna cleverly heads one for Sahal who is unmarked and 5-yards out from the goal. However, he heads it over.
Kerala Blasters 2-1 FC Goa
30’| We are thirty minutes down in the match and it has simply flown past us. Kerala Blasters have played beautiful football here tonight. They have used their wings properly and Vasquez’s runs without the ball have been almost perfect every time.
Kerala Blasters 2-1 FC Goa
24’|FCG have managed to pull one back! What a game, we have not even completed 30 minutes but already have three goals. Brilliant from Jorge Ortiz! That is magic. The ball is whipped towards him from the left by Saviour Gama. Jorge Ortiz, takes it down, turns and then smashes it past the keeper.
Kerala Blasters 2-1 FC Goa
20’| Another good ball is put forward for Vasquez who fights for it and retains the ball and the ball falls for Adrian Luna. No one charges him and he has enough time to take a look at the goal and shoot and it beats a helpless Dheeraj.
Kerala Blasters 2-0 FC Goa
19’| Glan Martins unleashes a first time volley but it was nowhere near the target.
Kerala Blasters 1-0 FC Goa
19’| Saviour Gama gets into the box. He has Harmanjot Khabra with him. The former tries to beat him with his pace but Khabra does really well to use his strength and push it out for a corner.
Kerala Blasters 1-0 FC Goa
15’| The game has flown past us. Both teams have created chances, especially Kerala and they have made the most of it as well.
Kerala Blasters 1-0 FC Goa
13’| FC Goa win a free-kick after Jeakson handles the ball by mistake. Edu Bedia floats in a ball towards the first post, two FC Goa players were there and Ivan Gonzalez was the first one to reach it but he scuffed his chance. The flag was raised for offside.
Kerala Blasters 1-0 FC Goa
10’| Adrian Luna whips in a delicious ball from the corner quadrant and Jeakson is the only player who jumps to get his head to the ball and it goes past Dheeraj Singh as KBFC take the much-deserved lead.
Kerala Blasters 1-0 FC Goa
9’| Kerala Blasters win the first corner of the match as Adrian Luna’s shot towards the goal takes a deflection for a corner.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 FC Goa
7’| Kerala Blasters with a glorious opportunity! Sahal is set by Alvaro Vazquez on the right inside the box as he played a beautiful forward pass for the Indian midfielder. However, the shot that Sahal Samad takes goes wide.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 FC Goa
2’| Harmanjot Khabra gets the ball on the right, he races forward, plats one-two with Luna then goes near the touchline he whips in a hard cross but hits it way too hard and it goes out for a throw on the opposite side.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 FC Goa
1’| And we are underway here in Tilak Maidan Stadium. Kerala will be looking for a win tonight, which will take them to second spot in the points table. IF KBFC win by more than three goals, they’ll replace MCFC at the top.
The players are in, it is time for the Indian National Anthem. Kerala Blasters are playing in their yellow stripe while FC Goa in their whites.
Kerala Blasters make just one change, Bijoy comes back in the starting line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Jessel Carneiro (C), Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic and Alvaro Vazquez.
Team news is in! 🚨
Just the 1️⃣ change from the last game as Bijoy makes his second #HeroISL start for the club! 🙌🏽#KBFCFCG #YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് pic.twitter.com/wMRsUZyKxZ
— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 2, 2022
Anwar Ali starts on the bench, here’s FC Goa’s first playing XI of 2022: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Jorge Ortiz, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Ivan Gonzalez, Glan Martins, Aiban Dohling, Devendra Murgaonkar and Muhammed Nemil.
Edu and Glan are finally back in action while our new Gaur Anwar, makes the bench. This is how #AmcheGaurs line up for tonight’s big clash! 😍
Powered by @RealFlokiInu#ForcaGoa #KBFCFCG #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/6paDZ50LLf
— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 2, 2022
FC Goa have 9 wins in their 14 games against FC Goa. Their 9 wins against Kerala Blasters is the joint highest number of wins FC Goa have against a particular opposition, tied with Chennaiyin FC (9). The Blasters have beaten FC Goa thrice while the other two encounters were draws.
FC Goa are unbeaten in their last 8 games against Kerala Blasters, spread across the last four seasons. The last time Kerala Blasters won against FC Goa was in 2016
In the last five matches, FC Goa has gathered eight points. They have won two, drawn two and lost one.
Kerala Blasters FC are on an unbeaten streak of seven games. They have three wins and two draws in their last five matches, accumulating 11 points.
KBFC drew their last game 1-1 against Jamshedpur FC. They came back from behind to earn a point. While for FC Goa, they lost 2-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan in their last game. FC Goa pulled one back but it turned out to be a little too late.
Both the teams will walk out on the pitch to get themselves up and running in the new year.
ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS
Kerala’s undefeated streak now stands at seven games, although Ivan Vukomanovic’s team had to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur. In their previous two games, the Blasters had won 3-0 over Mumbai City and Chennaiyin. Meanwhile, Goa have failed to win a game since Derrick Pereira took over as manager in lieu of Juan Ferrando. Goa were held to a 1-1 draw by Hyderabad in Pereira’s first game in charge, and were defeated 2-1 by Ferrando’s ATK Mohun Bagan in their most recent match.
ISL 2021-22 KBFC v FCG: Team News, Injury Update
Centre-back Enes Sipovic has returned from injury as a substitute against Jamshedpur. Due to injury, goalkeeper Albino Gomes and winger Rahul KP are both questionable. Meanwhile, Seityasen Singh has joined Hyderabad on loan.
In the case of Goa, Edu Bedia should be back for the side after being one of several players who missed the last game owing to food sickness. Meanwhile, injuries have ruled out Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Romario, and Airam Cabrera.
When does the KBFC v FCG match start?
KBFC v FCG ISL 2021-22 match is set to begin at 07:30 p.m. IST on January 2, at the Tilak Stadium, Goa.
What TV channel will broadcast the match between KBFC v FCG?
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will broadcast the ISL match between KBFC v FCG.
How can I watch the KBFC v FCG match live?
Today’s ISL match between KBFC v FCG will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.