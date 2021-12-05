ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC 0-0 OFC at Half Time

Read more

Kerala Blasters host Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday in the Indian Super League match No.19.

Odisha FC are coming into the match at the back of an exciting and no-defence 6-4 win over SC East Bengal while Kerala Blasters held Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw in their last fixture.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Kerala Blasters are without a win against Odisha FC in the four matches that these two sides have played in ISL.

TEAM NEWS

Kerala Blasters

In the official pre-match conference, coach Vukomanovic revealed that Seityasen Singh is available for selection in tomorrow’s match while Rahul KP is still recovering from the injury he suffered in the first match against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Odisha FC

OFC is without an injury at the moment. They have their full squad available for selection.

KEY PLAYERS

KERALA BLASTERS

Sahal Abdul Samad

The midfielder is key to Kerala Blasters FC performances this season. He scored a beautiful volley goal in the first match. The Hero ISL 2018-19 emerging player of the season, has made 10 tackles and three blocks defensively.

Adrian Luna

The 29-year-old is a high profile signing for KBFC. The midfielder has assisted one goal and created 11 chances for his team in three matches. The Uruguayan has looked in good touch and will play an important role if KBFC is to be successful this season.

ODISHA FC

Javi Hernandez

The midfielder has three goals and two assists in two matches. Defensively, he has made two tackles and two interceptions. The Spaniard has the ability to put pin-point crosses from dead ball situations.

Hector Rodas Ramirez

The Spaniard center-back scored two goals in the last match. Along with his center-back partner, Victor Mongi, the team has been able to play out from the back. The 33-year-old is a threat from set-pieces. Both his goals in the last match came from a ball swung inside the box by Hernandez.

MATCH TIMINGS AND TELECAST DETAILS

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.