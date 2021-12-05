ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC 0-0 OFC at Half Time

We are scoring goals in different ways. We will keep working on that. We will keep working on the players to find the best version and keep improving the individual capabilities of each one and also try to make more attempts, so that we score.
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Both Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC had chances but none were able to find the back of the net so far in 45 minutes of football. Hendry Antonay took an audacious attempt at goal that Albino Gomes had to tip over. Odisha FC will go for their third straight win to continue their impeccable start to the season against Kerala Blasters, who are yet to register a win. Read More
HALF TIME! An open 45 minutes of football so far at the Tilak Maidan but no goals to show. Kerala Blasters had more decisive action overall with Adrian Luna being their best players. Javi Hernandez was everywhere on the pitch and both he and Aridai Cabrera had a few chances but nothing very dangerous. Hendry Antonay had an audacious attempt at goal that Albino Gomes had to tip over.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
HALF-TIME | #KBFCOFC
Chances aplenty at either end yet no goals to show for it at the break.
Who will break the deadlock?

41′ – Albino called into action by Hendry Antonay. After a muddle in the Odisha box, the ball falls for him some 25 yards out and he goes for goal and Albino has to tip it over.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
37′ – Aridai Cabrera was completely offside but the referee does not flag it and the play goes on. Javi, Jerry and Aridai, all had a go but could not find the back of the net.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
25′ – Kerala Blasters lose the ball in the middle of the park and seeing Albino Gomes off his line, Javi goes for a long ranger and it goes just over the netting.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
18′ – Jerry does well on the left to put a good cross in the middle Javi, who stretches to get to the ball and takes a couple of touches. The ball is loose and Jerry sprints at it but is tackled. The ball then falls for Vinit, who takes a couple of touches and goes for a shot is its wide.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
15′ – Thoiba Singh goes into the referee’s books for a foul on Adrian Luna. Kerala Blasters had a free kick in a promising position. Luna, however, tries to curl it in and give it some top spin but the ball goes wide.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
12′ – Kamaljit’s free kick finds Aridai up top, who dribbles his way cutting inside and passes to Javi but his shot is way off the mark. Javi should have done better and same goes for the Kerala defence, they were found sleeping there.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
10′ – Kerala Blasters have been on the attack and have not let Odisha FC take control of the game so far.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
2′ – Sahal Abdul Samad finds the ball outside the box but his shot straight at goal is a tame one but Kamaljit fails to collect it cleanly but is able to put it away from danger.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
1′ – KICK-OFF! We are underway at the Tilak Maidan as Kerala Blasters face Odisha FC, who are eyeing the top of the table.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
With three goals and two assists in just two matches, Javi Hernandez has been crucial for Odisha FC and won the November Hero of the Month award.
If not @javih89, then who? 😍
Congratulations to the @OdishaFC star on winning the November Hero of the Month award! 🏆 👏🏻#OdishaFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/lWmRf88hoK

Kerala Blasters are without a win against Odisha FC in the four matches that these two sides have played in ISL.
The Tilak Maidan is ready for Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC.
The perfect view for #KBFCOFC 🤩

Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters) and Vinit Rai (Odisha FC) sit deep in the midfield and are responsible for pulling the strings. Luna has had far more passes and touches than Vinit but the Indian has a better passing accuracy, which is also down to how his teammates move around him.
It’s going to be an interesting battle tonight! 👊
Here’s how Adrian Luna’s numbers rack up against @OdishaFC‘s young captain @vinit_vr📊#KBFCOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/EaBdl7NjmH

Here is how Odisha FC line-up: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Hendry Antonay, Lalruatthara, Javier Hernandez, Vinit Rai (C), Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridai Cabrera.
Substitutes: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Gaurav Bora, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Liridon Krasniqi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Nikhil Raj, CVL Remtluanga.
Here is how Kerala Blasters line-up: Albino Gomes (GK), Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro (C), Marko Leskovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Puitea), Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Vincy Barretto, Alvaro Vazquez.
Substitutes: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Sanjeev Stalin, Bijoy V, Ayush Adhikari, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jorge Diaz, Chencho Gyeltshen.
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports‘ live blog on match No.19 of the Indian Super League between Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.
Odisha FC are coming into the match at the back of an exciting and no-defence 6-4 win over SC East Bengal while Kerala Blasters held Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw in their last fixture.
Kerala Blasters
In the official pre-match conference, coach Vukomanovic revealed that Seityasen Singh is available for selection in tomorrow’s match while Rahul KP is still recovering from the injury he suffered in the first match against ATK Mohun Bagan.
Odisha FC
OFC is without an injury at the moment. They have their full squad available for selection.
KERALA BLASTERS
Sahal Abdul Samad
The midfielder is key to Kerala Blasters FC performances this season. He scored a beautiful volley goal in the first match. The Hero ISL 2018-19 emerging player of the season, has made 10 tackles and three blocks defensively.
Adrian Luna
The 29-year-old is a high profile signing for KBFC. The midfielder has assisted one goal and created 11 chances for his team in three matches. The Uruguayan has looked in good touch and will play an important role if KBFC is to be successful this season.
ODISHA FC
Javi Hernandez
The midfielder has three goals and two assists in two matches. Defensively, he has made two tackles and two interceptions. The Spaniard has the ability to put pin-point crosses from dead ball situations.
Hector Rodas Ramirez
The Spaniard center-back scored two goals in the last match. Along with his center-back partner, Victor Mongi, the team has been able to play out from the back. The 33-year-old is a threat from set-pieces. Both his goals in the last match came from a ball swung inside the box by Hernandez.
MATCH TIMINGS AND TELECAST DETAILS
Kick-off time: 7.30 pm
Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu
Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.