ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Mumbai Eye 4th Straight Win

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Mumbai City FC will be looking to consolidate their place on top of the table while Chennaiyin will eye moving up the table.

News18.com | December 15, 2021, 19:38 IST
ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Mumbai City FC will be going for a fourth straight title when they face Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday in match No.30 of the Indian Super League. Chennaiyin currently lie in the fifth place and will eye going up the table.

Form Guide

Key Events

Dec 15, 2021 19:38 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - MCFC vs CFC

5′ – What a shot at goal from Cassio. Powerful one that Kaith gets his hand to and makes the big save.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

Dec 15, 2021 19:35 IST

KO: Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

KICK-OFF! We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium as Mumbai City FC take on Chennaiyin FC.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

Dec 15, 2021 19:21 IST

Coach Speak - Bozidar Bandovic, Chennaiyin FC

I think we had a good performance. We did believe that moment we were ready to change the system, to see how we are doing. And I believe that the players did very well inside the field. So both in terms of attacking and defending, we had a very good performance. I am happy with the last game. For tomorrow’s match, we will see what we want to use.

Dec 15, 2021 18:59 IST

Coach Speak - Des Buckingham, Mumbai City FC

It doesn’t matter where you are on the table right now. It matters where you are at the end of the season, so we will take every game one at the time. It’s important we didn’t get carried away after our first result and we didn’t get carried away after the second when we had one win and one loss. So our focus is very much on the next one and we’re expecting another tough game from another very good team.

Dec 15, 2021 18:54 IST

Chennaiyin FC Starting XI

Here is how Chennaiyin FC line-up: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Substitutes: Debjit Majumder, Salam Ranjan, Rahim Ali, Nonthoi Meetei, Mirlan Murzaev, Deepak Devrani, Germanpreet Singh, Suhail Pasha, Balaji Ganesan.

Dec 15, 2021 18:50 IST

Mumbai City FC Starting XI

Here is how Mumbai City FC line-up: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia), Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

Substitutes: Phurba Lachenpa, Mehtab Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, Bradden Inman, Gurkirat Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Tondamba Singh, Hmingthanmawia, Ygor Catatau.

Dec 15, 2021 18:39 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - MCFC vs CFC

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports’ live blog on match No.30 of the Indian Super League between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium.

The reigning champions have fared well in the five matches they have played this season as they strive to defend the title. Mumbai City FC sit pretty at the top of the table with twelve points that includes four wins and one loss with the best goal difference of nine in the league .

Chennaiyin FC

The club is yet to taste defeat as they remain undefeated in their last five encounters. Chennaiyin FC have comprehensively paved their way to find themselves in the top three with two wins and two draws this season while conceding the least goals.

Head-to-head

The two clubs have faced each other on 14 occasions previously and it has remained neck-and-neck with Chennaiyin FC claiming six wins while Mumbai City FC managing five.

Team News

Mumbai City FC’s Rowllin Borges picked up a hamstring injury in preseason that has kept him away from the starting XI but with Ahmed Jahouh and Lalengmawia solidifying that front, breaking into the XI will not be as straightforward for the midfielder. Meanwhile, the news from the Chennaiyin FC camp is that Rafael Crivellaro is still recovering and he won’t be available for selection.

Key stats

Last man standing: Chennaiyin FC are the only remaining team to be unbeaten. They are also the only team to have more than one clean sheet — one against Hyderabad FC and the other with SC East Bengal.

Potent attack v Tight defence: Mumbai City FC have scored the most goals (16) in this season so far. Chennaiyin FC have scored the least goals (4) in this season so far. However, Chennaiyin FC have conceded the least goals (2) in this season so far.

Key players

Mumbai City FC

Igor Angulo: He remains Mumbai City FC’s key man in attack, starting every match and with over 400 minutes game time. He is also the joint-highest goal scorer in the league with five goals in the bag. 

Amey Ganesh: The defender will play an important part in keeping Chennaiyin FC at bay with sharp tackles and key interceptions. He has so far managed 18 tackles, 7 blocks and 8 interceptions. 

Chennaiyin FC

Vladimir Koman: The striker has shown the ability to capitalise on key moments and convert them into goal scoring opportunities. With two goals in his bag, Koman would aim to add to his tally against Mumbai City FC.

Reagan Singh: Guarding Chennaiyin’s defence line, Reagan has played the full 90 minutes in every match this season with 17 tackles, 14 clearances and 7 interceptions in total.

Match timings and telecast details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: 15th December 2021

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

