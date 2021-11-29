ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Suhair Makes it 1-1

HALF TIME! Lallianzuala Chhangte’s fantastic strike is the difference between the two teams after 45 minutes of play. NorthEast United FC have been hit by Federico Gallego injury as they looked good and had good attacking move with his on the pitch but after him going off, Chennaiyin got more control over the game. However, Chennaiyin have mistakes in them and NorthEast will need to alert to make use of them.

NorthEast United FC 0-1 Chennaiyin FC