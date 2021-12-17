ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal: Battle of the Bottom-placed

Read more

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal: It is the battle of the bottom rung as NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal take on each other at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday. NorthEast have won just one in six matches while East Bengal are yet to register a victory.

Head to Head



The two teams have met each other on two previous occasions with NorthEast United FC coming out on top twice.

Team News

The Highlanders will be without their key forward Deshorn Brown who is ruled out due to a hamstring injury, midfielder Khassa Camara who is struck with a minor injury, and Hernan Santana who stands doubtful for Friday’s game.

In the SC East Bengal camp, Jackichand Singh is still ruled out of action whereas goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja has started training with the team and might start tomorrow, with Darren Sidoel recovering with the medical team.

Key Stats

SC East Bengal’s fate with the three points

The Red and Gold Brigade have conceded seven points from winning positions, the most by any team in the league. They have taken the lead in three games this season and have managed to return without a win on all three occasions.

Tryst with the first half

SC East Bengal have conceded the most number of goals in the first half of the matches (11) in this season so far whereas NorthEast United FC have scored four of their six goals in the first halves of their matches in this season.

Key Players

NorthEast United FC

Suhair VP: The forward will be crucial for his side to break down SC East Bengal’s defence with his ability to play out far wide and deliver crosses inside the box. The 29-year-old has 100 touches in the final third, the highest among NorthEast United players. He has also completed more passes in the final third than any other NorthEast United player (32).

Hernan Santana: The 31-year-old midfielder is great at holding the ball and has the ability to create goalscoring chances from his pinpoint crosses. Santana has made 20 tackles, 20 interceptions, eight clearances, and 10 blocks, with a passing accuracy of 80% in four matches. An influential player in the Highlanders side.

SC East Bengal

Tomislav Mrcela: Mrcela is the heart of the SC East Bengal defence, making 29 clearances, seven tackles, and four interceptions besides netting a goal out of six games.

Antonio Perisevic: SC East Bengal’s no.7 will be hungry for goals after having three goal contributions in six games. The Croatian forward has taken 19 shots, most in the league, and will want to convert one against NorthEast United FC.

Match Timings and Telecast Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal

Date: 17th December 2021

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

