ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United vs FC Goa: Dylan Fox Makes His Gaurs Debut Against the Highlanders

Here's a recap from when @NEUtdFC & @FCGoaOfficial faced each other in the #HeroISL 2020-21 season! 🤝

Which team's way will tonight's match go? 🤔 #NEUFCG #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/oNjj20DXAt

— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 4, 2021