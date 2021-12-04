ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United vs FC Goa: Dylan Fox Makes His Gaurs Debut Against the Highlanders

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United vs FC Goa: FC Goa will return to action after one week rest to take on Northeast United in their next Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium of Goa. Both sides are enduring their worst campaign in ISL so far as they are yet to register their first win of the season. Read More
4’| What a goal that could have been, reading Jorge Ortiz’s run a ball was chipped into the box, the Spaniard got hold of the ball and pulled the trigger but NEUFC custodian was alert at the near post.
4′ | Well, we are just four minutes into the match and we have got the basic idea of what is most likely to happen tonight. FC Goa is likely going to be the team on the front foot and NEUFC who are missing their overseas attacking players will defend.
1’| And we are underway at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda! FC Goa starts from right to left
The players are out in the field. The talking point of the match so far is FC Goa demoting Edu Bedia, their captain, to the bench to fit in Dylan Fox, the defender. WE are just minutes away from the kick-off. FC Goa in all whites and NEUFC in their red kit.
Final touches before the clash begins!
Here’s how the ISL points table looks like ahead of the clash. A win here for NEUFC would take them to the 8th spot. FC Goa, on the other hand will move above NEUFC if they get the first win of the season tonight.
Here’s what happened when these two teams met last time.
Dylan Fox to make his debut for FC Goa tonight!
Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez (C), Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins and Jorge Ortiz.
Subhasish Roy (C) (GK), Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Mathias Coureur and Lalkhawpuimawia
The draws take the better of both sides, with seven of their battles ending in a stalemate. FC Goa have the better of NorthEast United FC with five wins whereas the Highlanders have won just twice. Remarkably, NorthEast United FC haven’t beaten FC Goa over the last three seasons.
Both the Highlanders and the Gaurs have arrived at the Fatorda Stadium. Less than an hour to go for the match!
The Gaurs lost 3-0 in their opening game of the season against rivals Mumbai City FC, and followed it up with a 3-1 loss against Jamshedpur FC. In both the games, FC Goa dominated possession, yet couldn’t turn out to be on the winning side due to their sloppy attack.
The Highlanders started off the season with a loss against Bengaluru FC, a game where they were threatening offensively but struggled defensively. Their second fixture turned out to be a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters where the side offered minimal attacking threat, failing to have a single shot on target. The third match was another loss against Chennaiyin FC, a close encounter with the latter being the dominant side.
On the other hand, FC Goa are bottom of the table with zero points, being the only team to not register a single point in the new season. The Gaurs haven’t been at their best tactically and are missing the chemistry in their team this season.
NorthEast United FC have struggled in their first three games of the season, unable to get the desired result and remain winless this season. The Guwahati-based side have been out of form and are lacking the attacking threat to score goals
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian Super League season eight match number 17. Tonight, NorthEast United FC take on FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium of Goa.
The Highlanders started their campaign with a 2-1 hammering by former champions Bengaluru FC and in their most recent game, they were battered by Chennaiyin FC 1-2. They have collected just one point after three games after recording a goalless draw against a lacklustre Kerala Blasters.
The Gaurs, on the other hand, are straddled at the bottom of the table after losing their first two games at the hands of Mumbai City and Jamshedpur.
The match between Northeast United and FC Goa is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).
ISL 2021-22 Northeast United vs FC Goa: Team News, Injury Update
Northeast United’s defensive midfielder Imran Khan and their Jamaican attacker Deshorn Brown have been sidelined from this fixture with injury. The participation of Hernan Santana is also under the cloud for this game while Federico Gallego is set to be out of NEUFC’s squad for the entire season.
FC Goa will not be able to rely upon the services of their Indian playmaker Brandon Fernandes. The attacking midfielder has been sidelined from this game with an injury.
NEUFC vs FCG Telecast
The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Northeast United and FC Goa.
NEUFC vs FCG Live Streaming
The ISL match between Northeast United and FC Goa is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
NEUFC vs FCG Match Details
The Indian Super League match between Northeast United and FC Goa will be played on Saturday, December 4, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. The NEUFC vs FCG game is slated to kick off at 7:30 pm (IST).
Northeast United vs FC Goa probable XI:
Northeast United Predicted Starting Line-up: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Gurjinder Singh; Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana (C), Pragyan Gogoi, William Lalnunfela, Mathias Coureur, VP Suhair.
FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Sanson Pereira; Glan Martins, Edu Bedia (C); Alexander Romario, Alberto Noguera, Savior Gama; Airam Cabrera.
