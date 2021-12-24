ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Ivan Gonzalez Scores, FCG Take 1-0 Lead Against OFC

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Odisha FC vs FC Goa: When Odisha take on Goa on December 24, expect the encounter to be a close one as the two teams are separated by only one point and one position in the form table. While Odisha is coming off back-to-back losses to Jamshedpur and Chennaiyin FC over the weekend, Goa will head into the game in somewhat better form, having won two of their past Read More
44’| Odisha FC get a free-kick in a promising position. Javi steps up and fires one in but his shot fails to cross the wall as Aiban Dohling bravely puts his head to it.
Odisha FC 0-1 FC Goa
42’| FC Goa have the breakthrough, it is their Spanish defender Ivan Gonzalez who deflects one in from a corner.
Odisha FC 0-1 FC Goa
39’|Javier Hernandez charges down the centre and there is back and forth passing between him and one of the other attackers. Gonzalez chips it from just outside the box but it is a weak shot straight to the keeper.
Odisha FC 0-0 FC Goa
36’| FC Goa takes a short freekick and Saviour Gama is found on the left flank, who plays a pass for Noguera who is in the box. He receives the ball and shoots but Kamaljit stands tall.
Odisha FC 0-0 FC Goa
35’| Vinit Rai who is on a yellow card fouls Alberto Noguera but escapes a booking. He must be thanking his stars!
Odisha FC 0-0 FC Goa
33’| Nongdamba Naorem has the ball on the right flank and is one on one with Lalhrezuala Sailung. The OFC player does well to clear the ball as Naorem tries to put in a nice cross.
27’| Another good play bu FC Goa. They switch flanks to switch on Seriton, who plays an inviting square ball inside the box but no one actually manages to get there at first. Saviour does but OFC players had encircled him by then. The fall falls for Noguera and he shoots but a good save by Kamaljit.
Odisha FC 0-0 FC Goa
25’| It has been a match between FC Goa’s attack and Odisha FC’s backline. FC Goa with their ball retaining prowess are on the front foot, meanwhile, ODisha FC are happy to sit at the back.
Odisha FC 0-0 FC Goa
22’| Saviour Gama is set free on the left flank for FCG. He steams in outside the 18 yard-box on the left side and whips in a low cross but the defenders were on their toes to clear it out.
Odisha FC 0-0 FC Goa
20’| Airan Cabrera cannot continue anymore and he is replaced by Nongdamba Naorem
Odisha FC 0-0 FC Goa
16’| Odisha FC now string a few good passes, switch flanks and then from the right a ball is floated in towards the far post where Nandhakumar is, he then whips in a cross at the near post but Jonathas Cristian ends up heading it wide.
Odisha FC 0-0 FC Goa
10’| FC Goa pay their way near the box, then the ball is played towards Saviour Gama who curls one in. The ball misses everyone and Seriton gets the ball on the other side. He takes a touch and tries to find Saviour, the left back gets his head to it but it had no power. Easy picking for Kamaljit.
Odisha FC 0-0 FC Goa
9’| Odisha FC skipper Vinit Rai is the first player to be booked tonight
Odisha FC 0-0 FC Goa
7’| Devendra Murgaonkar is on the ground holding his nose. OFC were not happy with the halt. Devendra Murgaonkar gets up and the physio has a look near the sidelines. He should be fine to continue.
Odisha FC 0-0 FC Goa
4’| Devendra from the flank curled in a decent ball for Airan in the middle but the ball couldn’t reach the Spaniard. Odisha then played a diagonal ball towards Nandhakumar, he controls the ball, cuts inside the box and tries to curl one in but it goes over. Corner for Odisha
Odisha FC 0-0 FC Goa
1’| We are not even a minute down, and Vinit Rai has already conceded the match’s first foul right in the middle of the park.
Odisha FC 0-0 FC Goa
1’| And we are underway at the Tialk Maidan Stadium. FC Goa’s new coach Derrick Pereira would hope for a positive start to his journey against a side which is just one place above them in the ISL points table. Odisha playing left to right.
So, tonight’s match is between seventh-placed Odisha FC and eighth-placed FC Goa. A win here for Odisha would take them to the fifth spot at least. They can break into the top four if they manage to beat Goa by 7 goals. As for the Gaurs, a win here would help them replace Odisha in the seventh place.
Here is how Derrick Pereira has lined up the Gaurs: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia (C), Alberto Noguera, Airan Cabrera, Devendra Murgaonkar.
This is how Odisha FC will line-up for tonight’s contest: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Hector Ramirez, Victor Mongil, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Vinit Rai (C), Isaac Chhakchhuak, Javier Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas Cristian.
Both teams have been scoring at a high rate thus far, therefore scoring appears to be a reasonable pick for this one. Juan Ferrando’s stint in command of Goa came to an end on Saturday with a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad, and he left to join ATK Mohun Bagan. Derrick Pereira, the team’s technical director, takes over as head coach and will want to improve on a seven-point run over the past three games.
ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Team News, Injury Update
In the 16 encounters between the two sides, Goa has won 11. For Odisha, Captain Vinat Rai, who was benched the last time, might start this time around. Sebastian Thangmuansang made his ISL debut last season as a substitute and might see more action this season. Meanwhile, Brandon Fernandes of Goa is still out with an injury, while Jorge Ortiz is still banned.
When does the match between Odisha FC and FC Goa begin?
On Friday, December 24, at 07:30 pm IST, the ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and FC Goa will kick off at the Tilak Stadium in Goa.
What TV channel will broadcast the match between Odisha FC and FC Goa?
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will broadcast the ISL match between Odisha FC and FC Goa.
How can I watch the match between Odisha FC and FC Goa online?
Today’s ISL match between Odisha FC and FC Goa will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
