ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Juggernauts Face Record-chasing Bart Ogbeche and Toppers HFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Odisha FC will lock horns with Hyderabad FC in the 73rd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Thursday, 27th January 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Odisha FC have been quite decent in this season so far. Coming into this match, they are placed sixth – they have won five and lost five in 12 games so far. They are coming Read More
Hyderabad FC, who are top of the ISL points table would go for a win tonight when they take on Odisha FC. The Nizams have 20 points to their name, having played 12 matches. Breathing on their neck are Kerala Blasters, who have identical points but have played a game less. Third on the points table is Jamshedpur FC, who have 19 points from 11 matches. So, a win here tonight would guarantee them the tops spot even if Jamshedpur beat FC Goa tomorrow. As for Odisha FC, they are on 17 points from 12 games and if they win tonight they’ll go level on points with HFC and KBFC but wil be in the third spot due to their negative goal difference.
Here’s how the two team shave set up for the math tonight:
Odisha FC – New joinee Redeem Tlang starts on the bench: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil (C), Gaurav Bora, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Liridon Krasniqi, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.
🚨TEAM NEWS IN🚨
This is how we will be lining up tonight against the Nizams ⚔️⚫️🟣#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #ANewDawn #OFCHFC pic.twitter.com/bNRzNDrHa4
— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) January 27, 2022
Hyderabad FC – Yasir, Siverio on the bench: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Juanan, Nim Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
📋 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀: @2014_manel makes 3⃣ changes to your Hyderabad FC Starting XI to face Odisha!
💪 @juanangonzalez5, @nimdorjeet & @Joel_Chianese start!Mohammad Yasir on the bench 😍#OFCHFC #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/BGf4ZgejJH
— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 27, 2022
Having faced each other five times, there’s no separation between the two as both teams are tied with two wins each and a draw. The reverse fixture in match 43 witnessed a thumping 6-1 win for Hyderabad FC.
Hyderabad FC: WDLDW
Hyderabad FC sit on pole position in the league table with 20 points in 12 games. They’ve five wins, five draws, and two losses. Manuel Marquez’s men boast of the highest goal difference (+14) and have scored the most goals (25) in the league.
Odisha FC: LWLWD
The Bhubaneswar-based side sit sixth in the league table with 17 points, picking up five wins, two draws, and five losses. Led by interim coach Kino Garcia, the Juggernauts are adapting to a different gameplan and have won twice in their last five matches.
Odisha shared the points in a goalless draw against ATK Mohun Bagan in their last outing.
Hyderabad FC emerged victorious in a 4-0 win against SC East Bengal in their last match.
The Juggernauts must give it their all if they want to break into the top four while Hyderabad FC can clinch the top spot with a victory in this game.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports’ live coverage of the Indian Super League season 2021-22. In tonight’s match, Odisha FC will take on Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.
Hyderabad FC are placed at the top of the points table with 20 points with Kerala Blasters FC. They have grabbed five wins in 12 games – however they have lost just two games and have drawn five other games.
ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News, Injury Update
Head coach Manuel Marquez said in the pre-match press conference that both Bartholomew Ogbeche and Javier Siverio might not start in the first eleven since they will be rested for this fixture.
The key players for Odisha FC for this match will be Arshdeep Singh and Javier Hernandez and they will once again be in focus.
ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:
Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arshdeep Singh, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Liridon Krasniqi, Nandhakumar Sekar,Jerry Mawihmingthanga
Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani,Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Mark Zothanpuia, Sauvik Chakrabarti,Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio
Key Players
Odisha FC
Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep has been the goalkeeper in each of their last 2 games, he had a 100% save percentage in both the games. In the three games he has played this season, Arshdeep Singh has made 11 saves with a save percentage of 84.61%.
Javier Hernandez: He has been in the spotlights for Odisha FC’s success with most goal scoring contributions for the club this season that includes four goals and as many assists.
Hyderabad FC
Bartholomew Ogbeche: He scored a hat-trick in Hyderabad’s last match, taking his tally of goals for the season to 12 goals. He is currently in the first place in the golden boot race.
Aniket Jadhav: He has now scored two goals and provided three assists for Hyderabad in 11 appearances this season. He is the leading the charts for most assists for Hyderabad in the Hero ISL 2021-22.
Match timings and telecast details
Match: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC
Date: January 27, 2022
Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa
Kick-off time: 7.30 pm IST
Telecast: Star Sports Network
Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.
