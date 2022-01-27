ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Juggernauts Face Record-chasing Bart Ogbeche and Toppers HFC

Read more

into this match after a goalless draw against ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

Hyderabad FC are placed at the top of the points table with 20 points with Kerala Blasters FC. They have grabbed five wins in 12 games – however they have lost just two games and have drawn five other games.

ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News, Injury Update

Head coach Manuel Marquez said in the pre-match press conference that both Bartholomew Ogbeche and Javier Siverio might not start in the first eleven since they will be rested for this fixture.

The key players for Odisha FC for this match will be Arshdeep Singh and Javier Hernandez and they will once again be in focus.

ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arshdeep Singh, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Liridon Krasniqi, Nandhakumar Sekar,Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani,Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Mark Zothanpuia, Sauvik Chakrabarti,Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio

Key Players

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep has been the goalkeeper in each of their last 2 games, he had a 100% save percentage in both the games. In the three games he has played this season, Arshdeep Singh has made 11 saves with a save percentage of 84.61%.

Javier Hernandez: He has been in the spotlights for Odisha FC’s success with most goal scoring contributions for the club this season that includes four goals and as many assists.

Hyderabad FC

Bartholomew Ogbeche: He scored a hat-trick in Hyderabad’s last match, taking his tally of goals for the season to 12 goals. He is currently in the first place in the golden boot race.

Aniket Jadhav: He has now scored two goals and provided three assists for Hyderabad in 11 appearances this season. He is the leading the charts for most assists for Hyderabad in the Hero ISL 2021-22.

Match timings and telecast details

Match: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC

Date: January 27, 2022

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm IST

Telecast: Star Sports Network

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

