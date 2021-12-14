ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Odisha Eye 4th Win, JFC Look to Bounce Back from Loss

Read more

Odisha have got off to a flying start this season, winning three of their four games so far. They are placed second, three points adrift of table leaders Mumbai City FC.

The likes of Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Javi Hernandez, Aridai Suarez, and Jonathas have underlined Odisha’s excellent foreign recruitment this time as they have all fired so far in their respective departments.

“Our players have to be committed to the task and have to concentrate for the entire duration of the match as it is going to be a tough one,” Odisha boss Kiko Ramirez said.

Jamshedpur lost to Mumbai City 2-4 in a thrilling game but showed grit of the highest order as they came back from 3-0 down inside 24 minutes to make it 3-2 in the second half. The ‘Men of Steel’ sit fourth on the table with eight points from five matches.

Team News

Odisha FC

In the pre-match press conference, Kiko Ramirez informed that Aridai Suarez is fit to play in the upcoming match but he will have to take a final call on his inclusion in the team just before the match.

Jamshedpur FC

In the pre-match press conference, Owen Coyle informed the media that Peter Hartley had a strain in the last match so the club will wait and decide if he’s fit enough to play. As for Jordan Murray and Seiminlen Doungel, the coach informed both are back in training and are in contention for the game against Odisha FC. However, Mobashir Rahman will need time to recover but he is progressing well.

Key Players

Odisha FC

Javi Hernandez: The midfielder has three goals and two assists in four matches. Defensively, he has made four tackles, two blocks, three clearances and two interceptions. The Spaniard has the ability to put pinpoint crosses from dead ball situations.

Jonathan de Jesus: The Brazilian scored the winner in the last match against NorthEast United. OFC looked a much more complete side with his introduction in the second half. He is crucial to the club’s attacking play.

Jamshedpur FC

Nerijus Valskis: The 34-year-old is a leader in the squad. He has two goals and one assist in their five matches. The Lithuanian won the golden boot in the 2019-20 season.

Komal Thatal: The winger has looked dangerous on the left flank. He almost inspired a comeback from JFC in the last match courtesy of a beautiful goal early in the second half.

Key Stats

Jamshedpur FC Three Shot Of Century

Jamshedpur FC are only three goals away from reaching 100 goals mark in Hero ISL.

Venue Is A Good Charm

Odisha FC have played all their matches at Tilak Maidan Stadium this season. They have won three matches and only lost one.

Match Timings and Telecast Details

Date: 14 December 2021

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.