  ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Javi Scores Direct Corner Goal, Odisha Lead 3-1

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Javi Scores Direct Corner Goal, Odisha Lead 3-1

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Hector Rodas brace gives Odisha FC the lead after Darren Sidoel put East Bengal ahead. Score:- OFC 2-1 SCEB

November 30, 2021, 20:19 IST
ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Hector Rodas scores twice in seven minutes to put Odisha FC in the lead. Darren Sidoel scores a fantastic strike to put SCEB in the lead. Odisha FC will be eyeing their second straight win while SC East Bengal still search for their first as they two sides face each other in match No.13 of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. Read More

Nov 30, 2021 20:19 IST

GOAL! Odisha FC 3-1 SC East Bengal

45′ – GOAL! Javi Hernandez with a stunning goal to turn this one around for Odisha FC completely. Javi with an ‘Olympic goal’ – a direct swerving strike from the corner kick. Odisha have turned this around and how after trailing early on.

Nov 30, 2021 20:14 IST

Substitution for Odisha FC

34′ –

Nandha Kumar🔁Isak Vanlalruatfela

Nov 30, 2021 20:12 IST

GOAL! Odisha FC 2-1 SC East Bengal

40′ – GOAL! Hector Rodas scores his second to put Odisha FC in the lead. Another set piece from Javi, this time a corner, and Rodas in the centre of the box heads it in while falling down.

Nov 30, 2021 20:07 IST

GOAL! Odisha FC 1-1 SC East Bengal

33′ – GOAL! Hector Rodas equalises for Odisha FC. Odisha had a free kick about 30 yards out and Javi Hernandez puts in a perfect free kick towards Rodas, who headed it in.

Nov 30, 2021 20:00 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - OFC vs SCEB

29′ – A good diagonal ball from Vinit Rai towards Nandha but the referee deems him offside. Replays show that he might have been onside.

Nov 30, 2021 19:58 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - OFC vs SCEB

22′ – Big Chance! Jerry with a fantastic pass to carve open the East Bengal defence and found Nandha but he couldn’t finish it from close range.

Nov 30, 2021 19:47 IST

GOAL! Odisha FC 0-1 SC East Bengal

13′ – GOAL! Darren Sidoel gives SC East Bengal an early lead. A long throw in, which is not dealt with completely by Odisha and Sidoel strikes it home. A fantastic start for the Kolkata side and Odisha now have to chase.

Nov 30, 2021 19:44 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - OFC vs SCEB

12′ – Free kick for SC East Bengal following a collision with Nandha Kumar. Dervisevic with a good free kick, which is flicked on by Rodas but Arshdeep sends it out for a corner.

Nov 30, 2021 19:42 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - OFC vs SCEB

8′ – Most of the game is being played in the midfield at the moment with both teams trying to get a footing in the game.

Nov 30, 2021 19:35 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - OFC vs SCEB

3′ – Decent move from SC East Bengal. They go close to the Odisha FC goal but it is cleared with ease.

Nov 30, 2021 19:31 IST

KICK-OFF: OFC 0-0 SCEB

KICK-OFF! Odisha FC kickstart match No.13 of the Indian Super League 2021-22 against SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Nov 30, 2021 19:23 IST

Coach Speak - Jose Manuel Diaz, SC East Bengal

Our strikers didn’t have enough opportunities because our team didn’t play so well. In the first match, we had chances, we could’ve won that match. With respect to the Indian strikers in our squad, we have Singh (Naorem) because Balwant (Singh) is injured and in the last match Singh (Naorem) had plenty of opportunities, and will have more in the next games for sure.

Nov 30, 2021 19:21 IST

Coach Speak - Kiko Ramirez, Odisha FC

East Bengal is a wounded team. They are winless in their first two matches. They would be desperate for a win. So, it will make the match difficult.

Nov 30, 2021 19:17 IST

SC East Bengal Starting XI

Here is how SC East Bengal line-up: Suvam Sen (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce (C), Mohammad Rafique, Amir Dervisevic, Bikash Jairu, Darren Sidoel, Mahesh Singh, Antonio Perosevic.

Substitutes: Sankar Roy, Daniel Gomes, Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amarjit Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Chima Chukwa.

Nov 30, 2021 19:13 IST

Odisha FC Starting XI

Here is how Odisha FC line-up: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Lalruatthara, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Hendry Antonay, Javier Hernandez, Vinit Rai (C), Thoiba Singh, Liridon Krasniqi, Nandha Kumar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Substitutes: Arshdeep Singh (GK), S Lalhrezuala, Gaurav Bora, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas De Jesus, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Nikhil Kumar.

Nov 30, 2021 18:02 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - OFC vs SCEB

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports’ live coverage of the Match No.13 of ISL 2021-22 between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Odisha FC are coming into the home match at the back of a fantastic win over Bengaluru FC while SC East Bengal previously faced a demoralising defeat in the Kolkata Derby at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan. In two matches, SCEB have scored one goal and conceded four while Odisha scored three in their one match so far and let in one.

Ahead of the match, SCEB head coach Jose Manuel Diaz confirmed that Arindam Bhattacharya will not be starting at the goal due to an injury while Suvam Sen will replace him. He said he will also have to make changes to the team that played in the Kolkata derby since they had only a day to recover. “Our only intention is to win and grab the three points,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

Odisha FC head coach Kiko Ramirez said that that previous win was good but the team needs to forget that and concentrate on the next challenge. “The strategy is to keep being competitive,” he said in the pre-match conference. He also shared that goalkeeper Kamaljit suffered a hit and a decision would be taken whether he can play or not.

What time will Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, November 30, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

What TV channel will show Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How can I live stream Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

