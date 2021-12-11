ISL 2021-22 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: ATKMB Hope to Arrest Slide Against Unbeaten CFC

Read more

Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC to slip out of top-five.

Against quality opposition in MCFC and JFC, the green-and-maroon brigade’s defence has been terribly out of shape, leaking seven goals in two matches. Their two national defenders Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose have failed to live up to the expectations in the absence of injured Tiri and Sandesh Jhingan, who has left for Croatian club Sibenik.

Habas would hope Tiri, the star Spanish central defender, plays the full 90 minutes, even as it seems a far-fetched reality as he is yet to gain full fitness. Chennayin FC have been the most resolute in their defence this season, letting in the least number of goals — two — from three matches. In such a scenario, Habas would look to rearrange his formation and may ring in a few changes with Michael Soosairaj a possibility in the left wing.

What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC will take place on Saturday, December 11, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match?

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Starting probable XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting XI: Amrinder Singh (GK); Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Pritam Kotal; Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Chennaiyin FC probable Starting XI: Vishal Kaith (GK); Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Rahim Ali

