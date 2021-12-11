Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: One-sided affair so far in Bambolim but the scoreline is just 1-0. FC Goa have created a number of chances but have not made the most of them.
PREVIEW
FC Goa will look to hold on to the momentum against a lowly Bengaluru FC when they cross swords in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Read More
40’| Cleiton Silva is screaming lungs out! A long ball was played forward as Cleiton Silva gave it a chase. Dheeraj too went for the ball as he charged out of the box but then tracks back and catches the ball just inside the box. Not according to Cleiton though!
FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC
36’| What on earth was that? Alan Costa plays a back pass to Gurpreet and he scuffles that, takes a turn and somehow clears it. Devendra was rushing forward, could have easily been the second goal.
FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC
32’| Bengaluru FC yongster Roshan Naorem is the latest player to be booked by the ref.
FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC
29’| Edu Bedia now escapes a yellow for a late challenge. A foul was given not a yellow card. Water break is called.
FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC
28’| Another good move by FC Goa players as they get the ball out of their half and feeds it towards Edu Bedia. The FC Goa skipper controls the ball, waits for Devendra to beat the offside trap as he plays a through pass. Devendra collects and plays a square ball looking for a FC Goa player but none was there.
FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC
24’| A very late challenge by Cleiton Silva on Edu Bedia but he somehow excapes a yellow card.
FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC
20’| It has been all FC Goa so far, they have created chances, scored the goal, albeit not through their own player and have retained possession. A lot need to be done by BFC players if they want to win this game.
FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC
17’| Sunil Chhetri who is at cusp of another milestone misses a sitter. An open goal and Sunil Chhetri hits it over.
FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC
16’| FC Goa are ahead! Looks like it is an own goal. Great work from Devendra who controlled the ball and dashed towards goal and fired a powerful shot which Gurpreet saves but the deflection hits Ashique and goes in the back of the net.
FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC
13’| First booking of the night and it is FC Goa’s Glan Martins.
FC GOA 0-0 BENGALURU FC
11’| Having tried three-four times from close quarters, Jorge Ortiz now decides to try his luck from distance but a comfortable for Gurpreet.
FC GOA 0-0 BENGALURU FC
9’| How are FC Goa not ahead? They are knocking at the gates but have been so far unable to find the key. Ortiz delivers a brilliant ball from the right flank. The cross took a deflection and went past Devendra arriving in the middle.
FC GOA 0-0 BENGALURU FC
8’| A rare chance for Bengaluru FC as a loose pass activates BFC’s counter. Jayesh then fires a ball from the left but Dheeraj does well to catch the ball, under pressure by Cleiton.
6’| Ashique Kuruniyan makes a mess of a clearance as FC Goa win a freekick. Edu Bedia steps up with his favoured left foot and tries to catch Gurpreet at the first post but the India international GK was alert.
FC GOA 0-0 BENGALURU FC
5’| Some mesmeric footwork from Ortiz as he dances past a few Bengaluru Fc players into the box and drills a low cross but there’s no other FC Goa player in the middle and Gurpreet grabs the ball without any problem.
FC GOA 0-0 BENGALURU FC
3’| FC Goa has taken the initiative in the match and they strung a few good passes to test BFC defenders. A second ball fell for Edu Bedia on the right flanl and the FC Goa skipper tries to shoot from distance but it is wayward.
FC GOA 0-0 BENGALURU FC
1’| And we are underway in Bambolim. FC Goa start from left to right
The players are out and now it’s time for the Indian national anthem. Bengaluru FC will be playing in their white strip, while Fc Goa in their orange one.
Dheeraj Singh (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia (C), Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar
Airam makes it to the bench as Coach Juan names an unchanged line-up against Bengaluru FC 🧡
Gaurs, are we in this together? 😍
Powered by @RealFlokiInu#ForcaGoa #FCGBFC #AmcheGaurs #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/Qqm2KxcbLs
— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 11, 2021
BFC starting XI: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Roshan Naorem, Pratik Chowdhary, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri
MILESTONE! Blues' skipper Sunil Chhetri makes his 100th #HeroISL appearance tonight.⚡️
Congratulations, captain! 🔵#WeAreBFC #FCGBFC #CaptainFantastic pic.twitter.com/9G5s2jt1x2
— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 11, 2021
Goa snapped a three-game losing streak to record their first win of the campaign against SC East Bengal in their previous encounter. The Juan Ferrando coached Gaurs won 4-3 in a topsy-turvy game with Alberto Noguera netting a brace.
Goa have been shaky at the back but in the last match, the attack looked sharp with Edu Bedia joining the ranks and Jorge Ortiz also finding his mojo.
Bengaluru, on the contrary, lost their previous two games and haven’t looked in good shape.
Bengaluru lost to Hyderabad FC 0-1 in their last game and are placed ninth in the points table, one above Goa who are in tenth position.
Barring Cleiton Silva, the Blues have lacked the spark they usually have.
What time will FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC will take place on Saturday, December 11, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 09:30 PM IST.
What TV channel will show FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match?
The match between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.
How can I live stream FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC probable XIs
FC Goa probable starting XI: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Saviour Gama, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza
Bengaluru FC probable starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jayesh Rane, Bruno Ramires, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.