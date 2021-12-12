Read more

The Jose Manuel Diaz-coached side had their best match against Chennaiyin FC when they held the Marina Machans to a goalless draw. But they were back to square one, conceding a 3-4 defeat to FC Goa in their last outing, courtesy SCEB’s porous defence.

Having played half of their matches in the first leg, the bottom-placed SCEB have just two points to their kitty and things can become worse if they’re unable to buck the trend. “We have played 5 matches till now and in some of them, we haven’t converted our chances to win when we had the opportunity,” the SCEB chief coach Diaz said ahead of their match.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI

SC East Bengal probable starting XI: Suvam Sen, Hira Mondal, Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Joyner Lourenco, Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Daniel Chima, Antonio Perosevic

Kerala Blasters FC probable starting XI: Albino Gomes, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Vincy Barretto, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Sahal Abdul Samad; Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez

What time will SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC will take place on Sunday, December 12, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.