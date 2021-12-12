Live now
SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Football Score Today: SC East Bengal’s porous defence will have another big challenge against attackers of a resurgent Kerala Blasters FC when the two teams clash in their Indian Super League fixture at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Sunday. goals in five matches, the worst among the 11 teams, the red-and-gold brigade have been far from impressive in the top tier league. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
11′ | First yellow card of the night as SC East Bengal’s Thongkhosiem Haokip is booked for his late tackle on Enes Sipovic.
8′ | Some superb individual skills on display from Antonio Perosevic as he counterattacks and with his footwork wins his team SCEB a corner. However, the header from the delivery is wide of the goalpost.
5′ | SCEB keeper Sankar RoySankar Roy pounces on the ball after a cross from the right and at the same time a KBFC forward goes for it too and is felled. No damage done as the keeper got to the ball first before clashing with the player.
3′ | A pinpoint pass from the right from a Kerala Blasters forward but the touch from Alvaro Vazquez is too heavy as the ball rolls over to the keeper.
Kick-off! KBFC get things underway at Tilak Maidan Stadium.
The players make their way into the middle. It’s time for the Indian national anthem.
Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (C), Marko Leskovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jeakson Singh, Alvaro Vazquez.
Sankar Roy (GK), Tomislav Mrcela (C), Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amarjit Kiyam, Antonio Perosevic, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Chukwu.
The two teams have clashed twice before and both the matches resulted in one-all draw.
Kerala Blasters’ season also didn’t get off on a positive note either. They lost 2-4 to ATK Mohun Bagan and were held to a goalless draw by NorthEast United FC next. A 1-1 draw with Bengaluru FC followed before they finally won their first game of the season, beating Odisha FC 2-1 which was also their last game. They are eighth in the standings but will carry the momentum of their previous performance tonight against a struggling SCEB.
SC East Bengal have played five matches so far and are yet to register a win. After starting their campaign with a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC, they were thrashed 0-3 by ATK Mohun Bagan before finishing second best in a 10-goal thriller against Odisha FC which they lost 4-6. A goalless draw with Chennaiyin FC followed before another goal-fest saw them lose 3-4 to FC Goa. So three defeats and two draws have seen them being pushed to the bottom of the standings.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the Indian Super League 2021-22, Match 27 to be played between SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC tonight at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.
The Jose Manuel Diaz-coached side had their best match against Chennaiyin FC when they held the Marina Machans to a goalless draw. But they were back to square one, conceding a 3-4 defeat to FC Goa in their last outing, courtesy SCEB’s porous defence.
Having played half of their matches in the first leg, the bottom-placed SCEB have just two points to their kitty and things can become worse if they’re unable to buck the trend. “We have played 5 matches till now and in some of them, we haven’t converted our chances to win when we had the opportunity,” the SCEB chief coach Diaz said ahead of their match.
ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS
ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI
SC East Bengal probable starting XI: Suvam Sen, Hira Mondal, Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Joyner Lourenco, Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Daniel Chima, Antonio Perosevic
Kerala Blasters FC probable starting XI: Albino Gomes, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Vincy Barretto, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Sahal Abdul Samad; Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez
What time will SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC will take place on Sunday, December 12, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.