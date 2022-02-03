ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Score and Updates: MCFC Debut for Diego Mauricio, No Roy Krishna for ATKMB

Read more

notch up a 3-1 win over SC East Bengal in their last game.

Mumbai have been slipping in the recent matches and need to bounce back before time runs out. ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force under new head coach Juan Ferrando.

ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News, Injury Update

Mumbai City FC will not be able to avail the services of right-back Amey Ranawade. The 23-year-old was sent packing when he received a second yellow card in their last game against NorthEast United FC. Diego Mauricio is still placed in quarantine.

On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan will see most of their players return to training after finishing their quarantine.

Key Players

Mumbai City FC

Ahmed Jahouh: Leading assist provider this season (6), Jahouh is the midfield maestro for his side, directing the flow and tempo of the game. Jahouh also tops the leaderboard for most tackles (76) while also making 23 interceptions, 23 clearances, 19 blocks in 11 games. He also has three goals to his name.

Igor Angulo: The forward has scored eight times and has two assists in 11 games. A threat in the box, Angulo sits second in the list of top scorers this season.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Kiyan Nassiri Giri: Giri became the youngest ever hattrick scorer in the Hero ISL after his second half treble against SC East Bengal to secure a 3-1 win for ATK Mohun Bagan. He has scored three goals this season after having spent very few minutes on the pitch. He is yet to start a game in Hero ISL. Only Jonathas of Odisha FC has scored more goals as a substitute this season (4).

David Williams: The Australian forward is in contention to make his 50th appearance in the Hero ISL if he features against Mumbai City FC in ATK Mohun Bagan’s upcoming game. He is the only ATK Mohun Bagan player to ever score against Mumbai City FC in the Hero ISL, having scored two goals against them.

Match timings and telecast details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Date: February 3, 2022

Venue: PJN Stadium, Margao, Goa

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm IST

Telecast: Star Sports Network

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

