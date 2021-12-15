ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bragging rights will be on the line in this Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 encounter when reigning champions Mumbai City FC host two-time champion Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday. The marquee clash will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, and is scheduled to kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

Titleholders Mumbai will look to make it four in a row, as the Islanders registered a 4-2 victory in their last match against Jamshedpur FC. Des Buckingham’s side’s dynamic attacking style has allowed them to score 16 goals within five matches, becoming the highest-scoring team. The three-match winning streak also saw the reigning champions cementing their authority over the tournament and occupy the top spot after five games and four wins so far.

However, their skills will be tested to the hilt as the opponents have the tightest defence in the league. The Marina Machans have conceded just two goals, the best record in the league thus far. They head into this high-octane fixture after being held to 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan last time out. Bozidar Bandovic’s team is yet to lose a match in this season, but that may change if they are not careful, as the defending champions could easily rip apart their defences and hand them their first defeat of the ongoing season.

ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News, Injury Update

Fortunately, both sides have no major injury concerns and will have a fully fit squad for one of the biggest matches of the season.

ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC probable XI:

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Dessai; Apuia, Ahmed Jahouh, Vikram Pratap, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith (GK); Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ariel Borysiuk, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman, Anirudh Thapa, Mirlan Murzaev, Rahim Ali

What time will Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, December 15, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

What TV channel will show Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

