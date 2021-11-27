ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Hyderabad FC will look to clinch their first victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season, when they lock horns with Mumbai City FC on Saturday night. The match will be hosted at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and is scheduled to start at 09:30 PM IST.

Defending champions started the season with a comfortable 3-0 victory against FC Goa on Monday. Igor Angulo netted twice, including a penalty in the first half, while Ygor Catatau sent another in the 76th minute to give their side the first three points of the tournament. Des Buckingham’s new recruits showed their mettle and were deadly on the counter as well and the team will want to continue building on that momentum and make it two in a row in Fatorda.

Although Hyderabad FC dominated in their inaugural game,they failed to find the net against Chennaiyin FC and fell to a narrow 0-1 loss. Manolo Marquez’s unit created plenty of goalscoring chances, but their attack was not upto the mark. The Nizams will look to make the most out of their opportunities and hope to record their first points against Mumbai on Saturday.

However, that may not be an easy task, as the reigning champions are in red hot form and also have two of their previous four games against Hyderabad FC.

ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News, Injury Update

Des Buckingham will miss the services of Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, the defender limped off in the first half against FC Goa.

Halicharan Narzary, remains the only absentee for Manolo Marquez. The midfielder could only take the field for eight minutes in the game against Chennaiyin FC due to knee injury.

ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

Mumbai City FC Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Mohammed Rakip; Apuia, Ahmed Jahous; Raynier Fernandes, Cassinho, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

Hyderabad FC Probable Playing XI: Kattimani (GK); Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Nikhil Poojari; Bartholomew Ogbeche, Edu Garcia

What time will Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST on Saturday, November 27, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

What TV channel will show Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match?

The match between MCFC vs HFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

