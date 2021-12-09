ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Titleholders Mumbai City FC will have a challenging task when they face a high-flying Jamshedpur FC in match no. 23 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, on Thursday. Mumbai have had a good start to the season under new coach Des Buckingham, they are currently sitting pretty at the top of the standings. After a shock defeat to Hyderabad FC, the defending champions registered back-to-back wins which included a 5-1 hammering of arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and Sunil Chettri led Bengaluru FC by 3-1 respectively.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC have looked their part this season, separated by just one point behind the toppers. Owen Coyle’s men have stayed unbeaten with two wins and as many draws, they defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in their previous encounter and would now aim to grab their third win in order to climb up to the top spot.

Owen Coyle’s men will reach out for the top, while Des Buckingham’s wards hope to retain on Thursday night.

ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News, Injury Update

TBA

ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC probable starting XI:

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (C), Mandar Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia, Vikram Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Pronay Halder, Komal Thatal, Nerijus Valskis, Greg Stewart

What time will Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will take place on Thursday, December 9, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 pm IST.

What TV channel will show Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The match between BFC vs MCFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

