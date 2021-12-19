ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In the 35th match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22), the runaway leaders Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The reigning champions have been in incredible form this season and look like early favourites to retain the title. They have lost just one game so far this season and have amassed 15 points from six matches. In their most recent game, MCFC defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0.

Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, are having a mixed campaign as they occupy the 8th spot on the table with just one victory under their belt from five games. They are, however, unbeaten in their last four games and will head into this fixture after playing out a 1-1 draw with SC East Bengal.

The match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News, Injury Update

There are no injury concerns, doubtful starters or suspensions in either team, and both Mumbai and Kerala will have their full squad at their disposal for this game. Mumbai forwards Igor Angulo and Cassio Gabriel are in incredible form and stopping them from finding the net will be the key for Kerala.

On the other hand, Mumbai will have to be wary of Sahal Abdul Samad’s creativity in the midfield as he has the talent and ability to take the game away from them.

ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI:

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Prasanth K, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez

What time will Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, December 19, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show the Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream the Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

