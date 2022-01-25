ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online, TV Telecast And Team News

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with NorthEast United FC at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday, January 25. This will be their chance to break their 5-match winless streak as NorthEast United FC have not been able to get any momentum all season and are placed last in the points table.

Head coach of Mumbai City FC Des Buckingham has already stated his ambition of tightening up the defense as Mumbai conceded 13 goals in their last five matches. NorthEast United have been flat all season. But they will come into this match after having displayed a gritty performance in their last game and this should give them some confidence.

ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Team News, Injury Update

For NorthEast United FC, Marcelinho looked brilliant in the last game and gave good company to Marco Sahanek.

The players who would miss this match across both the sides include Diego Maurício, Vikram Pratap Singh, Federico Gallego, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Khassa Camara, and Rochharzela.

ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammed Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirshad Michu, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Mashoor Shareef, Gurjinder Kumar, Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, VP Suhair, Marco Sahanek, Imran Khan, Marcelinho

What time will Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, January 25, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Tuesday.

What TV channel will show Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

