Home » News » Football » ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC Register 2-0 Win over SC East Bengal | IN PICS
1-MIN READ

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC Register 2-0 Win over SC East Bengal | IN PICS

Suhair VP scored as NorthEast United FC beat SC East Bengal. (ISL)

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC registered a 2-0 win over SC East Bengal.

Sports Desk
NEUFC’s Patrick Flottmann celebrates the win against SCEB (ISL)
NEUFC’s Suhair Vadakkepeedika manages to squeeze it between the two defenders and past the keeper through the near post against SECB (ISL)
NEUFC’s Provat Lakra attempts a shot on target against SCEB (ISL)
SCEB’s Hira Mondal gets the better of NEUFC’s Provat Lakra in a keenly fought out first half (ISL)
NEUFC’s Rochharzela surrounded by SCEB players at the PJN STadium in Goa (ISL)
SCEB’s Arindam Bhattacharya reacts after conceding the second goal against NEUFC (ISL)

first published:December 18, 2021, 00:13 IST