ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC Sign Marcelinho On Loan from Rajasthan United FC

NorthEast United FC signed Marcelinho Pereira on loan from Rajasthan United FC till the end of the season, the club announced on social media on Friday.

The Brazilian magician has 33 goals and 18 assists in the Indian Super League (ISL). He has played close to 80 matches over a span of five seasons in the league.

The forward was awarded the golden boot (10 goals) and had the most number of goal contributions (15) in the 2016 season. In the following season, he was instrumental to FC Pune City’s run to the semi-finals. He had eight goals and seven assists that season.

The 34-year-old has played for Delhi Dynamos, FC Pune City, Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

Marcelinho struggled last season. He managed only two goals in sixteen appearances. But the quality he possesses has never been in question. His stats speak for themselves and now it remains to be seen if he can provide the lift NorthEast United FC have been searching for.

