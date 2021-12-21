ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The focus will be squarely on ATK Mohun Bagan’s dugout when they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the PJN Stadium on Tuesday. The Mariners decided to part ways with head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, after their last game against former champions Bengaluru FC ended in a 3-3 draw. The result also extended their winless streak to four matches - the longest in ISL. FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando will replace the Spaniard, meanwhile, Manuel Cascallana, assistant coach under Habas, will be the interim coach for Tuesday’s game. ATKMB are currently seventh in the ISL standings and will hope to better their position with a victory here.

On the other hand, NorthEast United FC have struggled in this ISL season. The Highlanders have won just two out of the seven matches they’ve played thus far and are currently ninth in the ISL table with seven points under their belt. However, after losing two consecutive games, Khalid Jamil’s men managed to grab a comfortable 2-0 win over SC East Bengal in their most recent encounter. They will now aim to play in the same spirit and grab another victory to climb up the points table.

The match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News, Injury Update

William Lalnunfela continues to be unavailable for NorthEast United FC due to injury concerns. However, Deshorn Brown and Hernan Santana are fit and will be considered for selection against ATKMB.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata giants have no injury concerns or suspensions to deal with in this match.

ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Hernan Santana, Provat Lakra, Imran Khan, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Rochharzela, Deshorn Brown

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Roy Krishna

What time will NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, December 20, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

