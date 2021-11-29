ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In the 12th match of the Indian Super League (ISL), NorthEast United will be up against Chennaiyin FC on Monday, November 29, at the Fatorda Stadium of Goa. Both sides have had a contrasting start to their ISL campaign this season. While NorthEast was hammered 2-4 by Bengaluru in their opening game, Chennaiyin defeated Hyderabad FC 1-0 in the campaign opener.

In their most recent fixture, NorthEast United played out a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters and they will head into this game with the hope to register their first win of the season.

The match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News, Injury Update

NorthEast United’s Jamaican striker Deshorn Brown has been ruled out from this fixture with an injury. He picked the injury during NEUFC’s previous match against Kerala Blasters. Imran Khan is also out of this game as he undergoing a rehabilitation program. Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha is also unavailable for selection for this fixture. However, in a big boost for the Highlander, their veteran midfielder Federico Gallego is set to return to starting XI as he has recovered from his injury.

The only absentee in Chennaiyin’s squad is Brazilian playmaker Rafael Crivellaro, who has been sidelined from the CFC squad for the next four to five weeks with an injury.

ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC probable XI:

NorthEast United Possible Starting XI: Subhasish Roy, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Laldanmawia Ralte, Federico Gallego, Lalkhawpuimawia, Deshorn Brown

Chennaiyin FC Possible Starting XI: Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Salam Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Vladimir Koman

What time will NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, November 29, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match?

The Star Sports Network has the televising rights to today’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC. The match between NEUFC vs CFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.