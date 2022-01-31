ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

League leaders Hyderabad FC will look to consolidate their place at the top of the table when they next take on a struggling NorthEast United FC on Monday in the Indian Super League 2021-22. The match is scheduled to be held at the Fatorda Stadium of Goa.

Hyderabad are unbeaten in their last three games and will look to further extend their record at the start of the weekend by collecting all three points against NorthEast. They will come into this game after hammering SC East Bengal and Odisha FC in their last two games. Hyderabad are currently sitting atop in ISL standings with 23 points under their name from 13 games.

Khalid Jamil’s NorthEast are struggling to get going this season. At present, they are placed at the second spot from the bottom on the table with 10 points under their belt from 14 games.

They are winless in their last seven games and will be desperate to record a victory here.

The match between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC is slated to start at 7:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News, Injury Update

There are no injury concerns, doubtful starters or suspension on either side and both teams should have their full squad at disposal on Monday night.

ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

Northeast United FC Possible Starting XI: Michu, Irshad, Santana, Flottmann, Lakra, Shereef-Thankgalakath, I Khan, Hernan, S Singh, Ralte, Suhair

Hyderabad FC Possible Starting XI: Kattimani, C Singh, Juanan, Rai, Victor, Garcia, Jadhav, Sharma, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Nikhil Poojary, Ogbeche

What time will NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Monday, January 31, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

