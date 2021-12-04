ISL 2021-22 Northeast United vs FC Goa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

FC Goa will return to action after one week rest to take on Northeast United in their next Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium of Goa. Both sides are enduring their worst campaign in ISL so far as they are yet to register their first win of the season.

The Highlanders started their campaign with a 2-1 hammering by former champions Bengaluru FC and in their most recent game, they were battered by Chennaiyin FC 1-2. They have collected just one point after three games after recording a goalless draw against a lacklustre Kerala Blasters.

The Gaurs, on the other hand, are straddled at the bottom of the table after losing their first two games at the hands of Mumbai City and Jamshedpur.

The match between Northeast United and FC Goa is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 Northeast United vs FC Goa: Team News, Injury Update

Northeast United’s defensive midfielder Imran Khan and their Jamaican attacker Deshorn Brown have been sidelined from this fixture with injury. The participation of Hernan Santana is also under the cloud for this game while Federico Gallego is set to be out of NEUFC’s squad for quite some time now.

FC Goa will not be able to rely upon the services of their Indian playmaker Brandon Fernandes. The attacking midfielder has been sidelined from this game with an injury.

ISL 2021-22 Northeast United vs FC Goa probable XI:

Northeast United Predicted Starting Line-up: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Gurjinder Singh; Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana (C), Pragyan Gogoi, William Lalnunfela, Mathias Coureur, VP Suhair.

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Sanson Pereira; Glan Martins, Edu Bedia (C); Alexander Romario, Alberto Noguera, Savior Gama; Airam Cabrera.

What time will Northeast United vs FC Goa match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Northeast United and FC Goa is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, December 1, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show Northeast United vs FC Goa match?

The ISL match between Northeast United and FC Goa will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Northeast United vs FC Goa fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Northeast United vs FC Goa match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.