ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan will look to get some more momentum in their favour when they lock horns with Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday. Coming into this match, ATKMB are placed third with 30 points from 16 games.

On the other hand, Odisha FC are no longer in contention for the semi-final spot as they lost 2-1 to Bengaluru FC. Now, they are placed seventh with 22 points from 18 outings.

ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News, Injury Update

Odisha FC will come into this game with a full squad at its disposal. However, Kino could rest a few players and try out Nikhil Prabhu and Isak Vanlalruatfela in this match.

ATK Mohun Bagan will not be able to use the services of Prabir Das since he is suspended for this match after being sent off in the last game. Barring this, there are no other injuries for the side and this should give them a lot of confidence.

Advertisement

ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Lalruatthara, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Hendry Antonay; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Paul Ramfangzauva; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Nandhakumar; Jonathas Jesus

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK); Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subashish Bose; Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri; Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco; Roy Krishna

What time will Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Thursday, February 24, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Thursday.

What TV channel will show Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

The ISL match between Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.