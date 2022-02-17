ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyan FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Odisha FC will play against Chennaiyan FC as both sides will be aiming to get to the playoffs of the ISL even as their chances appear to be dwindling with the recent string of results. It is a virtual do-or-die affair for both the sides as they meet each at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday.

Odisha FC come into this match placed seventh in the points table – they have 21 points from 16 games. Chennaiyin are placed a rung below them as they have 19 points from 16 matches.

ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyan FC: Team News, Injury Update

Odisha have some good news as they have almost the full squad available for the game. Hector Rodas could well start, but his fitness will only be ascertained when the teams walk out. Also, Liridon Krashniqi could chip in later in the match.

Chennaiyin have parted ways with head coach Bozidar Bandovic after their loss to Goa. Assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha has stepped in as the interim coach. As far as the players are concerned, Vladimir Coman might start on the bench.

ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyan FC probable XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Lalruatthara, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil (C), Hendry Antonay; Isaac, Paul ; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Nandhakumar; Jonathas

Chennaiyan FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ariel Borysiuk, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa (C), Edwin Syndey Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mirlan Murzaev, Nerijus Valskis

What time will Odisha FC vs Chennaiyan FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC vs Chennaiyan FC scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday, February 16, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Wednesday.

What TV channel will show Odisha FC vs Chennaiyan FC match?

The ISL match between Odisha FC vs Chennaiyan FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Odisha FC vs Chennaiyan FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Odisha FC vs Chennaiyan FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

