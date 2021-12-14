ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Odisha FC will play host to Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday at Tilak Maidan Stadium in the 29th match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) with the aim to increase the pressure on the top two teams – Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC.

Odisha have collected nine points from their first four games, courtesy of three victories and one draw, and they are just three points behind league leaders Mumbai with one game in hand. A win in this game will take OFC on a par with MCFC and two points ahead of second-placed Hyderabad.

Jamshedpur are having a mediocre run in the ISL with two wins, two losses and one draw in their kitty from five games. JFC will head into this game after getting bested at the hands of Mumbai in their most recent game.

The match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC is slated to start at 7:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News, Injury Update

Odisha FC boss Kiko Ramirez in his pre-match press conference confirmed that their Spanish winger Aridai Suarez has recovered from his injury. The final call on Suarez’s inclusion for this match will be taken just before the start of the game.

Jamshedpur’s English centre-back Peter Hartley picked up a strain during their previous match against Mumbai City and his participation in this game is not yet confirmed. Seiminlen Doungel and Jordan Murray returned to training after recovering from their respective injuries and are in contention to start in this fixture. Mobashir Rahman has been sidelined from this game with an injury.

ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC probable XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: K Singh, Rodas Ramirez, Lalruatthara, Mongil, Antonay, Javi-Hernandez, Rai, Vanmalsawma, Krasniqi, Jonathas, Cabrera

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh, Lallawmawma, Sabia, Renthlei, Hartley, Lima, J.Singh, Thatal, Halder, Valskis, Stewart

What time will Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday, December 14, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

