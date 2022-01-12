ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Odisha FC will host an in-form Kerala Blasters FC in match no. 58 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, on Wednesday, January 12. After a spell of underwhelming performances, Odisha snapped out with a dramatic 4-2 win over Mumbai City in their previous match. They were brimming with confidence ahead of their game against ATK Mohun Bagan, however, the match was postponed over Covid-19 fears. But Kiko Ramirez’s men will be hoping to keep the momentum in this fixture.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC reached the top of the points table for the first time in seven editions. Currently sitting on the second spot, they have amassed 17 points from ten games with four wins, five draws, and a loss to their name. The Yellow Army will enter this fixture having gone undefeated in their previous nine matches.

The game between Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News, Injury Update

Kiko Ramirez has no injury concerns and will have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Meanwhile, Ivan Vukomanovic will miss the services of Jessel Carneiro, while Harmanjot Khabra’s availability remains doubtful.

ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Hendry Antonay, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Lalruatthara, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridai Cabrera

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Albino Gomes, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Vincy Barretto, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez

What time will Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, January 12, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa.

What TV channel will show the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

