ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Odisha FC will be desperate to snap a four-game winless run, when they take on Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco on Monday, January 3. Odisha are winless in their last four matches and will be keen to change that momentum but they will face their sternest test against the title holders Mumbai. The Kiko Ramirez coached-side were thrashed 6-1 by Hyderabad FC in the last match and has to put up their A-game on Monday.

On the other hand, the reigning champions, after flying high were failing in defense in their last two matches. They were brought crashing down to earth by Kerala Blasters FC with a 0-3 humbling, however, they nearly bounced back in the following match against NorthEast United FC but had to settle a 3-3 draw. Des Buckingham’s wards will be eager to consolidate their lead at the top of the table after dropping points in the last two matches.

The match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Team News, Injury Update

Both Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC have a fully fit squad available for this fixture. However, Mourtada Fall, who was suspended in the previous game against Kerala Blasters, is expected to be back for this match.

ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Rodas Ramirez, Lalruatthara, Victor Mongil, Hendry Antonay, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Vinit Rai, Issac Vanmalsawma, Liridon Krasniqi, Jonathas de Jesus, Aridai Cabrera

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia, Cassio Gabriel, Ygor Catatau, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh

What time will Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, January 3, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa.

What TV channel will show Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

