ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Odisha FC will take on North East United FC on matchday five of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-2022 on Friday, December 10. The match will be hosted at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama at 07:30 PM IST.

The two team’s ISL campaigns are in sharp contrast as Odisha started their season by defeating Bengaluru FC 3-1, followed it up with a 6-4 win over SC East Bengal. But the Juggernauts suffered a 1-2 defeat against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday and will look to return to winning ways in this fixture. With six points from three matches, OFC are currently placed fifth in the ISL 2021-22 points table.

Northeast United FC, on the contrary, bounced back with a 2-1 win over FC Goa after making a disappointing start to their ISL campaign. The Highlanders had earlier lost both their opening games to Bengaluru FC (2-4) and Chennaiyin FC (1-2) and were also involved in a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters FC. They are currently eighth in the ISL 2021-22 standings with four points from as many matches.

A win for Northeast United can take it, not just over Odisha on the table, but also into the top four if they can net in more than two goals. Whereas, Odisha can topple Jamshedpur FC at second spot with a point ahead if they secure a victory.

ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Team News, Injury Update

None

ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC starting probable XI:

Odisha FC probable playing XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK); Hendry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Lalruatthara; Vinit Rai (C), Thoiba Singh; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridai Suarez, Isak Vanlalruatfela; Javier Hernandez

NorthEast United FC probable playing XI: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (C, GK), Provat Lakra, Hernan Santana, Patrick Flottmann, Gurjinder Kumar, Sehnaj Singh, Khassa Camara, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Lalkhawpuimawia, V.P. Suhair

What time will Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will take place on Friday, December 10, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

What TV channel will show Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match?

The match between Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.