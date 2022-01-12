ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC's Game vs Kerala Blasters to Go Ahead Despite a Player Testing Positive

Odisha FC will play their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match against Kerala Blasters on Wednesday even as one of their players tested positive for coronavirus. Odisha FC became the third club after FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan to have a member of the team tested positive for the virus. All the members of the Odisha FC team were tested apart from the infected player and they returned negative in rapid antigen tests and are awaiting results of RT-PCR.

After the postponement of ATK Mohun Bagan’s match against Odisha FC a few days ago, ISL CEO Martin Bain had informed the clubs that matches won’t be able to be rescheduled always in cases of Covid positive. Bain said that if 15 players are not available for a team, the league will try and reschedule but if that’s not possible, then the other team will get a 3-0 win.

Sources told News18.com that the reason for rescheduling of ATK Mohun Bagan’s match was because the infected player had tested positive on the morning of the matchday.

The case is different with Odisha FC as their infected player had reported the symptoms and was immediately isolated. With the rest of the players testing negative, the match will go ahead as scheduled.

The league is testing people in the bio-bubble two to three times a day in order to make sure that the bubble remains secure. However, a few cases have been reported but the damage has been contained.

Ahead of the match on Tuesday, Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic had said that the Covid situation was concerning. “What we’ve seen so far, and in my opinion, it will burst out in different camps, it could be a challenge. Now we see in some team there are more cases, putting them in hard quarantine."

With the cases breaking out, all the players and staff on the substitute bench were also mandated to wear their N95 masks at all times.

Sources have confirmed that all the others teams are safe at the moment and everyone else has returned negative tests.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.