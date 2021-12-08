ISL 2021-22: Ogbeche Scores as Hyderabad FC Beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 | IN PICS

Hyderabad FC moved to third in the points table with win over BFC. (ISL Photo)\nSunil Chhetri and the Blues crashed to a 1-0 loss to Hyderabad FC. (ISL Photo)\nHFC&#8217;s Bartholomew Ogbeche celebrates after smashing in a goal against BFC. (ISL Photo)\nHFC goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani with a crucial save to deny BFC&#8217;s Jayesh Rane. (ISL Photo)\nHFC&#8217;s Rohit Danu in action against BFC. (ISL Photo)\nHFC&#8217;s Bartholomew Ogbeche and BFC&#8217;s Bruno Silva vying for the ball. (ISL Photo)\nRead all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.