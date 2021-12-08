CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » ISL 2021-22: Ogbeche Scores as Hyderabad FC Beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 | IN PICS
1-MIN READ

ISL 2021-22: Ogbeche Scores as Hyderabad FC Beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 | IN PICS

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored in Hyderabad FC's win. (ISL Photo)

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche scored in the first half to help Hyderabad FC get a 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC.

Sports Desk
Hyderabad FC moved to third in the points table with win over BFC. (ISL Photo)
Sunil Chhetri and the Blues crashed to a 1-0 loss to Hyderabad FC. (ISL Photo)
HFC’s Bartholomew Ogbeche celebrates after smashing in a goal against BFC. (ISL Photo)
HFC goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani with a crucial save to deny BFC’s Jayesh Rane. (ISL Photo)
HFC’s Rohit Danu in action against BFC. (ISL Photo)
HFC’s Bartholomew Ogbeche and BFC’s Bruno Silva vying for the ball. (ISL Photo)

first published:December 08, 2021, 22:55 IST