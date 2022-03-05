ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Two sides that have had largely underwhelming campaigns will lock horns against one another as SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC will aim to finish the season on a high when they compete in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday.

SC East Bengal has had a miserable season so far and they will end at the bottom of the pile even if they beat NorthEast United FC.

ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: Team News, Injury Update

SC East Bengal will be without Dutchman Darren Sidoel who picked up an injury in the warm-up game against NorthEast United FC. Fran Sota is unlikely to feature as he has a wrist injury. Also, Hira Mondal has returned home since he needs a nose surgery.

Bengaluru FC will be chuffed since Danish Farooq will be available for this game as he has completed his suspension from the last game against ATK Mohun Bagan.

ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC probable XI:

SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Sankar Roy (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Adil Khan, Franjo Prce, Naocha Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Antonio Perosevic, Marcelo Ribeiro

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Lara Sharma (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Alan Costa, Yaya Banana, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

What time will SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, March 06, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday.

What TV channel will show SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match?

The ISL match between SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

