ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Updates: Ninthoi Scores, CFC Lead SCEB 2-0

Read more

into this match placed seventh in the table with 18 points from 13 games, and a win here will see them head back in the top four.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News, Injury Update

There are no immediate injury concerns for East Bengal and a majority of their players will be up for selection against Chennaiyin FC. Joyner Lourenco and Ankit Mukherjee could well be absent as they are carrying injuries.

If we take a look at the Chennaiyin FC camp, Anirudh Thapa has been declared fit for this match. Vishal Kaith is back from quarantine and should be ready to get a start.

Key Stats

SC East Bengal’s woes at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco: Out of the 19 matches played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, the SC East Bengal have only won once. It was on January 3, 2021, that the red and gold brigade won the only match at the venue, by virtue of a 3-1 win over Odisha FC.

Milestone alert: Indian defender Reagan Singh is all set to make his 100th appearance in the Hero ISL. The side-back will become the 10th overall and the ninth Indian footballer to achieve the feat.

Chennaiyin FC need to find goals: Bandovic’s men have been struggling in the final third, having scored the least number of goals (12) in the Hero Indian Super League. They have struck six goals from open play, which is the fewest after SC East Bengal (4). Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC have only scored more goals (5) from set-pieces than Chennaiyin FC.

Match timings and telecast details

Match: SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: February 2, 2021

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm

Telecast: Star Sports Network Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.