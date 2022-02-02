ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

SC East Bengal were stunned after they were smashed in the Derby as young Kiyan Nassiri came off the bench for ATK Mohun Bagan and went on to score a hat-trick. They now will take on Chennaiyin FC after a 3-1 loss and would want to put that disappointment behind them and play with freedom. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, come into this match placed seventh in the table with 18 points from 13 games, and a win here will see them head back in the top four.

ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News, Injury Update

There are no immediate injury concerns for East Bengal and a majority of their players will be up for selection against Chennaiyin FC. Joyner Lourenco and Ankit Mukherjee could well be absent as they are carrying injuries.

If we take a look at the Chennaiyin FC camp, Anirudh Thapa has been declared fit for this match. Vishal Kaith is back from quarantine and should be ready to get a start.

ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC probable XI:

SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharya, Amarjit Singh, Adil Khan, Franjo Prce, Hira Modal, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Angousana, Antonio Perosevic, Fran Sota, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Marcelo

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumdar, Sajid Dhot, Dejan Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Ninthoi Meetei, Ariel Boryisiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Koman, Jerry, Mirlan Murzaev, Nerijus Valskis

What time will SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, February 2, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Wednesday.

What TV channel will show the SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC match?

The ISL match between SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream the SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

