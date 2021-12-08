ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Two bottom-placed teams – SC East Bengal and FC Goa – will square off in the 21st match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. Both teams are winless in the ongoing edition of India’s top tier and will look to record their first win of the season with this game.

The Kolkata-based side has endured two losses so far while drawing as many games to collect two points. SCEB’s opponents FC Goa are currently on a three-match losing streak and the only team on the ISL table yet to score a single point.

Both Goa and Bengal will come into this game after suffering a similar fate in their last game. While Goa lost to NorthEast United 1-2 the previous weekend, East Bengal were beaten by Odisha FC in a ten goal thriller.

The match between SC East Bengal and FC Goa is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: Team News, Injury Update

SC East Bengal boss Manolo Díaz is set to miss the services of his three domestic players, including his number one goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya. SCEB’s right back Ankit Mukherjee and winger Jackichand Singh have also been ruled out with injuries and the club are yet to name the expected date for their comeback.

There are no injury concerns, suspension or doubtful starts in the Gaurs’ squad and FC Goa boss Juan Ferrando will have full squad at his disposal for this game.

ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs FC Goa probable XI:

SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Suvam Sen, Hira Mondal, Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Joyner Lourenco, Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Daniel Chima, Antonio Perosevic

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Princeton Rebello, Dylan Fox, Romario Jesuraj, Nongdamba Naorem, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Glan Martins

What time will SC East Bengal vs FC Goa match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal and FC Goa is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, December 7, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show SC East Bengal vs FC Goa match?

The ISL match between SC East Bengal and FC Goa will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream SC East Bengal vs FC Goa fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between SC East Bengal vs FC Goa match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

