ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online, TV Telecast And Team News

SC East Bengal will be chuffed with the first win of the season and they would want to keep up with this momentum when they lock horns with Hyderabad FC in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of an impressive campaign. However, they have drawn more games than they have won. It has been an impressive campaign for them, however, now they would want to win more games.

ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Team News, Injury Update

SC East Bengal is expected to have the services of their new recruit from Brazil in Marcelo Ribeiro, who has already joined the training and is expected to at least make the bench, if not get the nod to start the game.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, will see Bart Ogbeche return for this game. However, Javier Siverio has made a strong case for himself and dropping him could be a tough call.

ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharya, Amarjit Kiyam, Adil Khan, Franjo Prce, Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Angoussana, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Marcelo Riberio and Antonio Perosevic

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikanti Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Souvik Chakraborty, Nikhil Poojari, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche

What time will SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, January 24, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Monday.

What TV channel will show SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC match?

The ISL match between SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

