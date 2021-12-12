ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

SC East Bengal will take on Kerala Blasters FC in match 27 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan. Kolkata giants SC East Bengal’s campaign has been more or less like their debut campaign last season, as they are yet to register their first victory in the ongoing 2021-22 edition. The Red and Gold’s have drawn two and lost three of their five games.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters put an end to their winless streak of three matches by coming out as 2-1 winneragainst Odisha FC. Prior to last weekend triumph, the Tuskers lost the season opener (2-4) to ATK Mohun Bagan, followed by two draws against NorthEast United FC (0-0) and Bengaluru FC (1-1).

After five games, the Red and Gold brigade have sunk to the bottom of the standings, while the Tuskers have moved to the seventh place due to their recent victory. Bengal will be hoping to break their winless streak, Kerala will aim to continue their winning momentum.

The match between SCEB vs KBFC is scheduled to kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News, Injury Update

TBA

ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI:

SC East Bengal probable starting XI: Suvam Sen, Hira Mondal, Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Joyner Lourenco, Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Daniel Chima, Antonio Perosevic

Kerala Blasters FC probable starting XI: Albino Gomes, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Vincy Barretto, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Sahal Abdul Samad; Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez

What time will SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC will take place on Sunday, December 12, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

What TV channel will show SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

The match between SCEB vs KBFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.