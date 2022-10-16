CHANGE LANGUAGE
ISL 2022-2023: ATK Mohun Bagan Stage 2-5 Comeback Victory Against Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi
ISL 2022-2023: ATK Mohun Bagan Stage 2-5 Comeback Victory Against Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi

Last Updated: October 16, 2022, 22:22 IST

Visitors ATK Mohun Bagan mounted a dramatic turnaround to register their first victory of the season with a resounding win against the likes of Kerala Blasters in their own backyard

Juan Ferrando’s men as they managed to claw their way back from a goal down in the opening minutes of the game in front of a boisterous Kerala Blasters home crowd to turn things around in dramatic fashion at the end of 90 minutes in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The home team started on the front foot and drew first blood as Ivan Kaliuzhnyi found the net after Sahal Samad played a good ball in for the Ukrainian to poke the ball past the keeper.

The Blasters could have had more as they put the visitors under immense pressure and kept knocking at the mariners’ door, but the team from Kolkata did not give up despite being outplayed in the initial phase of the game and managed to go into the lead before the halftime whistle with goals coming from Dimitri Petratos and Joni Kauko.

Ferrando’s side came out after the break and were determined to hol on to the lead they had worked so hard for.

And much to the delight of the travelling fans, the Bengal-based team added to their tally after Australian Petratos notched up his second goal of the night to make it 1-3 in favour of the visitors before a Vishal Kaith howler gave the Blasters some hope in the nervy late minutes of the game.

Rahul Praveen beat a defender on the wing as he pushed the ball one way and ran the other around the hapless defender and went for an optimistic shot that found its way into the net after a moment of embarassment from the experienced Kaith.

It was a terrible lapse of judgement from the seasoned keeper Kaith as he failed to collect the ball and let it roll between his legs after the spills.

first published:October 16, 2022, 22:20 IST
last updated:October 16, 2022, 22:22 IST