ISL 2022-2023, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Live Score and Latest Updates: Liston Colaco Puts ATKMB Ahead

ATK Mohun Bagan host struggling NorthEast United FC at the Salk Lake Stadium in Kolkata in yet another Indian Super League fixture on Thursday.

ATK Mohun Bagan are fifth on the table with 2 wins, a draw and a loss from their four games, while NorthEast United FC are eleventh on the table after losing all five of the games that they have played in this season of the ISL.