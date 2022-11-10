ISL 2022-2023, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Live Score and Latest Updates: Liston Colaco Puts ATKMB Ahead

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: November 10, 2022, 20:19 IST
Kolkata, India
ATK Mohun Bagan host struggling NorthEast United FC at the Salk Lake Stadium in Kolkata in yet another Indian Super League fixture on Thursday.
ATK Mohun Bagan are fifth on the table with 2 wins, a draw and a loss from their four games, while NorthEast United FC are eleventh on the table after losing all five of the games that they have played in this season of the ISL. Read More
Two minutes of time added on to the first period for injuries and stoppages.
The Mariners earn a corner after some intricate play.
The corner is taken well and the strike that follows is equal. But the shot is hit straight at the keeper as the NEUFC goalie Mirshad Michu keeps the ball out.
ATKMB look buoyed by the goal as they seem to be pushing the issue here.
Holding on to the ball patiently as they try to spot the runs of their forwards into the box.
Boumous plays Liston in with an inch-perfect pass as he runs on the right, steadying himself for a shot on target.
He shoots with his second touch and finds the net.
ATKMB 1-0 NEUFC
Liston plays a delightful cross in from the left as he manages to find Manvir.
But, ATK’s Number 11 can’t seem to get over the ball as his header flies well over the bar.
Philippoteaux picks up the ball near the halfway line and drives towards the goal. He dribbles with confidence as he carries the ball before being stopped in his tracks by ATKMB skipper Pritham Kotal.
Imran with a terrific ball in between the ATK defence as he spots Philippoteaux’s run in behind.
The Frenchman latches on to the ball and pulls the trigger, but he hits the wrong side of the net.
Terrific play from NEUFC nevertheless.
NorthEast have looked confident in the opening 20 minutes of the game as they seem a bit more settled on the ball than they have been since the start of the season.
NorthEast United try to hit on the break as they are forced to move the ball to the centre from the right thanks to some sensible defending from the ATK backline. Imran adjusts his feet before playing Philippoteaux in on the right.
But the Frenchman’s touch is heavy and the ball goes out of play.
The Mariners earn a corner, but the set piece is overhit as it sails beyond the pile of bodies and the move comes to nothing.
NEUFC exercise patience as they build up well, but the final strike lacks venom and is hit straight into the thankful hands of ATKMB custodian Vishal Kaith.
Petratos thinks he has put the home team ahead as he sends the net bulging with his strong strike from within the box, but he is flagged offside and the goal is chalked off.
Quick start to the game.
ATKMB 0-0 NEUFC
NEUFC have started the game on a positive note as they move the ball into the opposition box right with a swift exchange on the right flank straight away from kick-off.
The ball is blocked away by the ATK defence and NEUFC get an early corner.
NorthEast United get us underway shooting from left to right in the first period.
Here’s the starting XI for tonight! 📜
C’mon Highlanders! 💪#ATKMBNEU #NEUFC #StrongerAsOne #8States1United pic.twitter.com/u6pwvVEn9a
— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 10, 2022
The Starting XI remains unchanged for tonight’s clash! 💪
Reporting for duty! Joy Mohun Bagan 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/sXfVB039Fv
— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) November 10, 2022
Hello and welcome to out LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League game between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC from the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Marco Balbul will seek to turn his team’s fortunes around in Kolkata but Juan Ferrando’s men will be a tough team to crack.
ALSO READ| FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Hansi Flick Names Germany Squad; Marco Reus Out, Mario Gotze In
On what date will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United be played?
The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United will be played on November 10, Thursday.
Where will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United be played?
The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
What time will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United begin?
The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on November 10.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United?
The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United?
The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.
Probable Starting XI:
ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Starting XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Subhasish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko
NorthEast United Probable Starting XI: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Aaron Evans, Jon Gaztanaga, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Imran Khan; Emil Benny, Matt Derbyshire, Jithin MS
Read all the Latest Sports News here