ISL 2022-2023, Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score and Latest Updates: BFC v EBFC

While East Bengal FC come into the game with just one win from their five games. Tellingly, the red and gold brigade have lost the other four games they have competed in this season.

Sunil Chhetri-led BFC will look to improve their win percentage in the ongoing campaign of the ISL by getting the better of a faltering EBFC at home in front of a boisterous crowd.

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC will take place on November 11, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC begin?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC Possible Starting XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh (Gk), Charalampos Kyriakou, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Sarthak Golui, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Jordan O’Doherty, Suhair VP, Cleiton Silva

