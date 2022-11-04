ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Latest Updates: EBFC v CFC

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: November 04, 2022, 18:34 IST
Kolkata, India
East Bengal FC host Chennaiyin FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in yet another enticing matchup in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League.
East Bengal come into the game with just three points under their belt after four games. Their last fixture was against cross-town rival ATK Mohun Bagan, to whom they suffered a damning 2-0 defeat. Read More
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC host Chennaiyin FC.
The Red and Gold brigade host the Marina Machans at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Their only victory of the season came against NorthEast United FC, following losses to Kerala Blasters and FC Goa in their opening two games of the season.
ALSO READ| In Pictures: FIFA World Cup Winners Through the Years
Chennaiyin FC on the other hand have notched up 4 points in three outings with a win, a loss and a draw. Thomas Brdaric’s men will be eyeing a victory against the red and gold brigade when they visit the Salt Lake Stadium.
On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC be played?
The ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC will take place on November 4, Friday.
Where will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC be played?
The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
What time will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC begin?
The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match?
East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match?
East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Possible Starting XI:
East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Charalampos Kyriakou, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Sarthak Golui, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Jordan O’Doherty, Suhair VP, Cleiton Silva
Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Devansh Dabas, Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Narayan Das, Y. Jiteshwor Das, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Rahim Ali, Peter Sliskovic
Read all the Latest Sports News here