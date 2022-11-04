ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Latest Updates: EBFC v CFC

Read more

Their only victory of the season came against NorthEast United FC, following losses to Kerala Blasters and FC Goa in their opening two games of the season.

ALSO READ| In Pictures: FIFA World Cup Winners Through the Years

Chennaiyin FC on the other hand have notched up 4 points in three outings with a win, a loss and a draw. Thomas Brdaric’s men will be eyeing a victory against the red and gold brigade when they visit the Salt Lake Stadium.

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC will take place on November 4, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC be played?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC begin?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Possible Starting XI: East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Charalampos Kyriakou, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Sarthak Golui, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Jordan O’Doherty, Suhair VP, Cleiton Silva Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Devansh Dabas, Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Narayan Das, Y. Jiteshwor Das, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Rahim Ali, Peter Sliskovic

Read all the Latest Sports News here