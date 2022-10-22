ISL 2022-2023, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Score and Latest Updates: HFC vs BFC

Read more

ALSO READ| ‘Football is Decided in the Box’, Says Thomas Brdaric After Chennaiyin FC’s First Setback of the Season

With a win and a draw apiece so far this season, both HFC and BFC are currently on four points and with a positive result in this game have a chance to end Matchweek 3 on top of the ISL table.

Simon Grayson’s side, who knocked Hyderabad out of the Durand Cup recently, have a star-studded squad, that will push Manolo’s men yet again in this game.

The likes of Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri and N. Sivasakthi have formed a strong attack while Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic and Alan Costa have done really well to shepherd Gurpreet Singh’s goal making BFC a strong unit all around the field.

Having conceded just one goal so far this season, they will be a tough side to face, believes Manolo Marquez. Speaking to the media ahead of the crunch clash, the HFC Head Coach said, “Bengaluru are a strong side, with plenty of quality players all around the field. They have a playing style they are comfortable with and we are ready for a tough game.”

Hyderabad, along with Bengaluru are among three teams to have kept a clean sheet this season so far. HFC’s settled backline, guarded by an in-form Laxmikant Kattimani in goal, has proven hard to beat time and again under Manolo.

The likes of Joao Victor, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Halicharan Narzary, Javi Siverio and Borja Herrera have all been involved in the attack and Manolo Marquez believes that his side will be ready for this tie.

“We know how tough BFC can be, as they showed in the last two games. But we are a strong team too and I am sure that my side will be ready to fight for all three points on Saturday,” the Spaniard was quoted as saying by Hyderabad FC in a release on Friday.

Bengaluru beat Hyderabad with a solitary own-goal from Odei Onaindia in the Durand Cup but it was Hyderabad FC who did the double over Bengaluru in the previous ISL campaign.

With hardly anything to separate the two sides, this clash is expected to be another blockbuster between the South Indian neighbours.

Read all the Latest Sports News here