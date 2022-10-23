ISL 2022-2023, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Score and Latest Updates: OFC v KBFC

Read more

Relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, Insists Gary Neville

Kerala Blasters opened their ISL 2022-2023 season with a 3-1 away over East Bengal thanks to goals from Adrian Luna and Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, who bagged two.

But, in the very next game were humbled by ATK Mohun Bagan in their own backyard as the Kochi-based team suffered a harrowing 2-5 defeat by Juan Ferrando’s men.

Coach Ivan Vukomanovic will look to return to winning ways in Odisha.

On the other hand, Odisha registered a thrilling opening game victory over Jamshedpur with some late drama. They picked up all the points on offer following a 3-2 win at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

But, couldn’t keep their winning run going as they fell short against Mumbai City FC in their next game. The islanders pick up a comfortable 2-0 victory over the unit from Bhubaneshwar.

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC (OFC) and Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will take place on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC (OFC) vs Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) be played?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC (OFC) vs Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) begin?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Odisha FC (OFC) vs Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) ISL match?

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Odisha FC (OFC) vs Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) ISL match?

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Possible Starting XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Lescovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Read all the Latest Sports News here