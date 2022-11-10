ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan Climb Up to 2nd With 2-1 Win Over NorthEast United FC

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated NorthEast United FC 2-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday, to climb up to second in the Indian Super League points table.

ALSO READ| FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Hansi Flick Names Germany Squad; Marco Reus Out, Mario Gotze In

Liston Colaco and Subhasish Bose scored either side of Aaron Evans’ equaliser to help the Mariners stretch their unbeaten run to five.

NEUFC started the game off on the front foot from kickoff but it was ATKMB who were the first to get the ball in the back of the net in a lightning-fast break in the next minute. Joni Kauko’s cross-field lob to the right into space was controlled well by Dimitri Petratos as he struck it sweetly into the back of the net. The celebrations died down almost soon as they began as the linesman raised the flag at the far side.

As the game settled down the game plans of the two coaches looked apparent, Juan Ferrando asked his wards to play in between the lines, as Mark Balbul asked his side to use the wings.

The Gogoi brothers, Parthib and Pragyan, combined well with Romain Philippoteaux to get close to the Mariners’ goal but Parthib’s shot was straight at the goalkeeper in the seventh minute.

After that, it was all ATKMB with Liston Colaco and Hugo Boumous having multiple chances but none were fruitful as they squandered them.

In the 21st minute, Romain Philippoteaux got in behind on the right but he was shepherded out to a tighter angle by Subhasish Bose as the final shot was wide.

In the 27th minute, a good piece of skill in mid-field saw Liston getting the ball on the left as he took a few touches and sent in a good cross at the back post as Manvir Singh climbed high but his effort was over the bar. Then again the 34th minute, Liston tried to do too much on his own and was crowded out before his tame shot was saved easily.

In the very next minute, NEUFC lost possession to an aggressive Pritam Kotal as he passed it on for Boumous who turned to get the counter-attack started. He slipped in Liston on his right as he took a few strides and shot from a tight angle past Mirshad Michu’s right for the game’s opener.

In the 41st minute, Boumous had a brilliant opportunity to double the lead as Subhasish’s cross hit a defender and gave him a sight at goal. He was quicker than the centre-back to react but could not get it past Mirshad, who promptly rushed out of his goal.

<b>Latest Sports News</b> here<p></p>