ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan Hold Out for 2-1 Win over FC Goa

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated FC Goa 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday.

Hugo Boumous scored Dimitri Petratos on either side of an Anwar Ali equaliser as the Mariners defeated the Gaurs.

The game started off in jittery fashion as either team battled hard to gain the upper hand in mid-field. Hugo Boumous did manage to get the first shot away in the sixth minute after some ping-pong football in the penalty box. Brandon Fernandes troubled the ATKMB keeper from distance after a brilliant one-two with Iker Guarrotxena.

At the ninth-minute mark, quick-thinking Dimitri Petratos got ATK Mohun Bagan the lead. As FC Goa cleared the ball into touch to prevent a counter. From the resulting throw-in on the right, Liston Colaco picked out Petratos, who ran in behind the defensive and on seeing the keeper away off his line, fired his shot in t the near post. Dheeraj Moirangthem was foxed by the snapshot as a bounce right in front of him meant the shot ruffled the back of the net.

Asish Rai had a glorious chance to double the lead after being set free by Liston Colaco down the right but he decided to cross the ball, with no one meeting it, once inside the box.

Anwar Ali got his side level in the 25th minute, with the slightest of touches past Vishal Kaith from an Eduardo Bedia curling free-kick.

It appeared that FC Goa had stumbled upon the ‘formula’ to score as they tried multiple corner variations but the ATKMB defence held fast.

With the passing getting more intricate in the closing moments of the first half, the tackles started to flow with one player from either side going into the referee’s book.

As the second half began with a lull, Ashique Kuruniyan was alert to disposses Seriton Fernandes in the 53rd minute and set Petratos free down the middle. He waded through the defence only to square it back for Hugo Boumous, who walked the ball into the back of the net.

With ATK Mohun Bagan pilling pressure on the Goa defence, the game became a bit more charged.

Goa were forced to make some changes to spruce things up in attack as Petratos had another chance to double the lead yet again in the 69th minute. After running down the spine, he stopped to check if a pass would be the better choice and the momentary hesitation ended him shooting just wide.

At the 75th-minute mark, Anwar Ali could have gotten his side level again but managed to hit only the crossbar.

Eduardo Bedia’s free kick, along with a Mohamed Fares Arnaout flick-on, meant the ball landed at the feet of Anwar, who despite being off-balanced, tried to hit the target.

After Liston Colaco was found off-side by millimetres, in the 85th minute Kuruniyan missed arguably the easiest chance he will get in his career. He raced down past multiple defenders and passed it on for Petratos. With the whole defence focused on him, he passed it back for an unmarked Ashique, who missed an empty net.

It was not costly for the Mariners though as they held on to avenge the result in the reverse fixture.

